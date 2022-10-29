Jets Make Surprising Quarterback Roster Move Ahead of Patriots Game

The New York Jets made a curious move at the quarterback position on Saturday, October 29.

Gang Green announced on social media that they made two elevations from the practice squad ahead of their scheduled matchup with the New England Patriots. Offensive lineman Conor McDermott and quarterback Chris Streveler got the call and will be on the roster for the game.

We've elevated QB Chris Streveler and OL Conor McDermott for tomorrow's game. 📰 https://t.co/HGmRN9NPor pic.twitter.com/v11GDKbusS — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 29, 2022

McDermott being called up surprised no one considering the Jets’ issues with depth on the offensive line. However, the Streveler call-up certainly raised a few eyebrows around the league.

Evaluating the Jets Quarterback Situation

The Jets have three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Zach Wilson, veteran Joe Flacco, and developmental project Mike White.

Wilson missed the first three games of the season due to a preseason knee injury. That forced Flacco to step up and he finished with a 1-2 record as a starter in those contests. White has yet to play for the Jets this year and was strictly Flacco’s backup during the first three games of the year.

None of the Jets quarterbacks appeared on the final injury report for the Jets-Patriots game that was released on Friday.

With Streveler being elevated strictly for this Patriots game, the Jets are set to have four quarterbacks on the active roster for their Week 8 matchup.

What Could the Jets Be Thinking Here With Chris Streveler?

With the surprising news hitting social media on Saturday, fans have been buzzing trying to figure out what this all means.

Buffalo Jet Fan hinted this could mean a Mike White trade is happening ahead of the November 1 trade deadline.

4) Mike White is being traded — The Buffalo Jet Fan (@BuffaloJetFan) October 29, 2022

That idea may be somewhat farfetched, but something the Jets should seriously consider is having like-minded and similar skilled athletes at the quarterback spot. If you had to pick one of the quarterbacks that most resembles Wilson, it would be Streveler unquestionably.

While Flacco has more experience and White has had success, the offense could ask Streveler to do a lot of similar things that it asks Wilson to do. Streveler is a dual-threat guy that can escape questionable situations with his underrated athleticism.

If the Jets were to ever consider trading White and/or eventually moving on from Flacco if he retires, Streveler should garner serious consideration as QB2 in 2023.

Rich Cimini of ESPN called it a “surprise strategic move” to bring Streveler up for this game. He said it’s possible the mobile quarterback gets a “small package of plays” considering how well the Chicago Bears plan for Justin Fields worked against New England on Monday Night Football.

Cimini did squash one rumor revealing that this move was not injury related.

Connor Rogers, who does Jets pre and post-game for SNY wondered out loud if this indicated a Streveler run game package.

Wilson has displayed in spurts during his career that he can take advantage if there is green grass in front of him. However, he isn’t in the same ballpark as his 2021 classmate Fields when it comes to the rushing department.

Also considering the multiple knee injuries he has suffered in a season and a half, it would probably behoove the Jets to utilize Streveler in those situations instead if they had a run package in the offensive gameplan this week.