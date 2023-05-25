6-Year Veteran Breaks Silence on Future With Jets

On March 15 the New York Jets made a trade for Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark.

He is entering the last year of his $15.3 million contract in 2023. Clark addressed his future with the team during media availability on Tuesday, May 23.

“Nah I’m just gonna let it eat [play] out and just do what I gotta do. I feel like I proved what I could do last year. The situation [with the Ravens] I was put in last year they essentially brought two other starters in last year and I never got pulled. So I’m just going to let this year eat [play] out and do what it has to do.”

Jets Trade for Chuck Clark Was Low Risk With a Chance for High Reward

Gang Green gave up a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for Clark.

He may only be under contract through 2023, but even if the Jets only end up getting him for the upcoming season it was still worth it based on the cost of the deal.

Clark is choosing to bet on himself from a contract perspective and play out 2023 then figure things out next offseason.

He is 28 years of age and is projected to start at one of the safety spots for New York. Clark has played six NFL seasons.

He has registered five interceptions, 32 pass deflections, and has accumulated over 384 tackles. During that span of time, Clark has appeared in 96 games and has made 63 starts.

Although Clark’s biggest claim to fame is his record-breaking iron man streak. He has played 1,248 consecutive snaps dating back to Week 16 of 2021, per Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot.

“It means a lot,” Clark told the media on May 23. “I mean, anything can happen in this game, so I think a lot of it goes into how you take care of your body throughout the week throughout the season, but anything can happen, honestly.”

Chuck Clark Felt Disrespected by the Ravens

That iron man streak would be impressive under any circumstance, but it is even crazier when you realize the depth the Ravens have had at safety.

Last offseason they invested over $70 million to sign veteran free agent safety Marcus Williams. Then during the 2022 NFL draft, they used the No. 14 overall pick in the first round on another safety, Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame.

Those moves by the Ravens and his contract situation led to some bad blood between Clark and the Baltimore organization.

Clark revealed to the media that he requested a trade from the Ravens last offseason and was denied.

“I saw it coming [the trade to the Jets], I asked for that last year and they wouldn’t do it last year. We finally kind of got to an agreement throughout the year that okay when the year is over we knew what was going to happen. So I was ready to get out of there.”

Clark continued by saying he wasn’t “being respected” for what he brought to the table and he felt it was time for “a change.”

Clark got his wish this offseason by joining a talented Jets roster that has a chance to make a run.