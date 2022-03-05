Sports Personality Trolls Jets With Patrick Mahomes-Related Cheap Shot

Colin Cowherd is no friend to the New York Jets fanbase.

The sports media personality famous for his “hot takes” was keen on killing the Zach Wilson draft selection based on rumors and hearsay, well before the rookie ever played a snap. Not only that, the Jets franchise is often the butt of his jokes and comments, even when they’re in no way involved.

That’s exactly what happened on March 4, when the broadcaster chose to take yet another cheap shot at the NYJ organization.

Cowherd Rips Jets While Talking NBA

During a monologue about Kevin Durant on Fox Sports One’s “The Herd,” the talk show host decided to make an unnecessary remark about the Jets.

How bad was it for Kevin Durant to leave Stephen Curry for Kyrie Irving?@ColinCowherd: It would be akin to Patrick Mahomes leaving the Chiefs for the Jets pic.twitter.com/ATaXdDOqbA — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 4, 2022

“It would be akin to Patrick Mahomes — who like Kevin [Durant] is [a] one or two best player in the world, all that work, leave the Hunt family, Andy Reid, Brett Veach, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill — and go to the second-most popular team in New York, the Jets, because a friend is playing there,” Cowherd voiced while criticizing Durant for leaving Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving.

The Herd’s Twitter account joked in the caption: “How bad was it for Kevin Durant to leave Stephen Curry for Kyrie Irving? @ColinCowherd: It would be akin to Patrick Mahomes leaving the Chiefs for the Jets.”

I understand the comparison, being that the Nets are far less popular than the New York Knicks, but it was the subtle arrogance of the dig that rubbed me the wrong way — as if the Jets would automatically destroy Mahomes’ career.

Before long, The Herd’s Twitter handle tweeted out the photoshopped image of the former NFL MVP in Gotham Green. Arrowhead Pride then got involved, responding: “STOP.”

The exchange prompted some responses from fans, including one that said: “This picture is so offensive, please take it down. It’s making me physically ill. Gross.”

Another wrote: “Hello 911, I’d like to report a murder.”

Enough Is Enough

Jets fans would like nothing more than for their franchise to become a proven winner like the [Kansas City] Chiefs but at the very least, this team cannot be the laughing stock of the league in 2022.

Enough is enough. Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh must stomp out this narrative and force the Cowherds of the world to eat their words. Only then will this organization gain some respect, but it won’t happen overnight.

The first step is Wilson. The BYU product must turn into the long-term answer at quarterback and although we saw some early signs that he might be in 2021, he still has a ways to go.

Building around him will be paramount, especially while the youngster is still on his rookie contract. The franchise is currently loaded with cap space and draft capital but they have a ton of needs as the Mike Maccagnan overhaul continues.

Edge Rusher

Right Guard

Linebacker

Wide Receiver

Safety

Tight End

Cornerback

Defensive Tackle

Kicker

Yep, that’s pretty much every position besides quarterback, running back, a portion of the offensive line, and punter. Not good.

Having said that, Douglas and Saleh do appear to have a plan and for once, it does feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Everything is riding on these next few seasons though because if this regime is unsuccessful, expect jokes like these to continue for another 10 years.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!