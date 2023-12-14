Jets Veteran Has Season-Ending Surgery; NY Career Might Be Over

Connor McGovern’s run with the New York Jets might be coming to an end this offseason.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed this week that the veteran offensive lineman had season-ending surgery. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said that injury, “might’ve ended his Jets tenure.”

Rosenblatt provided a caveat that if McGovern was willing to be a backup to Joe Tippmann in 2024 there is a chance he could return to the team.

McGovern is scheduled to be a free agent in 2024 after signing a one-year deal for a $1.9 million contract this past offseason.

McGovern Has Had an Impressive Run With Jets

The veteran offensive lineman first joined the Jets back in 2020. McGovern signed a three-year deal for $27 million

This past offseason he once again reached the open market, but he didn’t receive the same NFL interest this time around. McGovern remained a free agent up until the week of the 2023 NFL draft.

He ended up returning on a one-year deal for backup money but ended up winning the starting job to remain the center in training camp and the preseason.

McGovern appeared in and started seven games during the 2023 season before getting injured. All of his 371 snaps came at the center position.

During his four seasons with the Jets, McGovern started 55 games and played over 3,426 offensive snaps.

There Is a Path for McGovern to Stay With the Jets in 2024

McGovern revealed this offseason that the Jets informed him when they signed him in April that they were going to draft a center.

He took the job with the Jets knowing that he was accepting both a football gig and a mentorship role.

Uber cool story: #Jets center Connor McGovern said the team told him before he signed that they were drafting a youngster (Joe Tippmann) + CM said the competition has made him better + also said if part of his legacy is helping out Tipp, then awesome, ‘if I can turn him into a… pic.twitter.com/qTaTk3l00S — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 9, 2023

McGovern told me in a private conversation back in February that he badly wanted to return to the team.

When you consider his connection to the team and this acceptance of the mentorship role, perhaps McGovern could return in 2024.

Rosenblatt said that is the path for the veteran to continue his tenure with the Jets.

Joe Tippmann is clearly the present and future of this team. When McGovern went down, he took over the starting center role.

While the starting job might be hammered out, the Jets still desperately need depth on the offensive line.

Gang Green doesn’t have another legitimate center on the roster this year. One player that could fit that bill is veteran Wes Schweitzer who is under contract through the 2024 season.

Although this season Schweitzer played the majority of his snaps at right guard. So he would be better served as primary depth at the guard spots, which would leave the center position paper thin from a depth perspective.