Jets Release Frustrating Staff Favorite in Veteran Promotion

Just after Week 6, the New York Jets announced a roster move that was first leaked by player agent Brett Tessler.

“My client Mike Remmers who was elevated to the Jets roster off their [practice] squad this weekend has just signed a new 1-year contract and will remain on their roster the rest of the season,” Tessler informed. “11-year vet OT brings great experience, versatility, and leadership.”

My client Mike Remmers who was elevated to the Jets roster off their psquad this weekend has just signed a new 1-year contract and will remain on their roster the rest of the season. 11-year vet OT brings great experience, versatility, and leadership. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) October 17, 2022

Later that evening on October 17, the Jets revealed the corresponding cut and it was a veteran that has frustrated fans over the past several seasons.

Jets Cut Conor McDermott — for Now

Team reporter Ethan Greenberg provided the press release for NYJ supporters. “The Jets have signed T Mike Remmers to the active roster and released T Conor McDermott,” he relayed.

McDermott has spent the past four years with the Jets organization — a staff favorite under both Adam Gase and Robert Saleh. It’s not his first time getting cut and to be honest, there’s a good chance he returns on a practice squad deal assuming no one else snatches him up.

SNY reporter Connor Hughes even noted publicly that “assuming they both clear waivers, I would expect both Conor McDermott and Lawrence Cager to return to the Jets practice squad.” Cager was released on Saturday before the matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

During the Green & White portion of his career, McDermott appeared in 32 games, starting six of them. When he’s played, he’s often been a detriment in pass protection with seven sacks allowed over the past three campaigns and a Jets pass-blocking average of 56.3 on Pro Football Focus.

He’s been more successful as a run blocker but his claim to fame is actually a touchdown reception from Zach Wilson during the victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. McDermott was originally drafted by the New England Patriots and has never spent a season outside of the AFC East, logging two years in Buffalo.

More on Veteran OT Mike Remmers

Remmers is a 33-year-old journeyman who has a long track record in this league. An undrafted free agent in 2012, the swing tackle has survived 10 seasons in the NFL (2022 is number 11) and appeared in regular-season games with five different franchises so far.

Most recently, he operated the swing role in Kansas City with the Chiefs, starting 12 times over the past two campaigns. Before that, Remmers registered full seasons as a starter at right tackle, right guard and left tackle with the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

That’s right, this wily vet has a little bit of Alijah Vera-Tucker in him — just to a lesser extent skill-wise. Having said that, he certainly fits the Joe Douglas mold of versatility on the offensive line.

The Jets now have multiple blockers that can play different positions including AVT, Remmers, Dan Feeney (center, guard), Nate Herbig (guard, center), Cedric Ogbuehi (left and right tackle), and George Fant (left and right tackle) once he returns from IR. That sets them up well in case of future injury.

Remmers’ agent claimed that the journeyman has signed with the Jets for the remainder of the season but the details of his new contract have yet to be released. For now, think of the versatile O-tackle as a more reliable upgrade on McDermott, should they need him to step in at any point.