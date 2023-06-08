Insider Predicts Looming Pay Cut for ‘Disappointing’ Jets Starter

The New York Jets have created over $45 million in cap space this offseason thanks to an array of contract restructures.

According to ESPN Insider Rich Cimini, the team might not be done in that department.

“I think the Jets really like Corey Davis in terms of the intangibles he brings. Every time [head coach] Robert Saleh talks about him, I think last week he called him the epitome of a good teammate,” Cimini articulated on The Jake Asman Show on Monday, June 5. “I know Corey has been a disappointment on the field because of the injuries, he just hasn’t produced. They’re going to cut his pay eventually, that’s coming for sure.”

Corey Davis’ Future With Jets Could Soon Be Secure

The 28-year-old is entering the last year of his contract in 2023. He is owed a $10.5 million base salary next season, but the structure allows the Jets to get out of the deal with minimal dead cap ($666,667).

How that contract is structured has raised a lot of questions about Davis’ future with the Jets this offseason by fans and media alike.

However, this looming restructure would end that speculation and lock his spot on the roster in 2023.

The folks over at Badlands, a Jets subscription podcast, also predicted that a Davis contract restructure would be happening at some point this offseason.

Former Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder faced an eerily similar scenario back in 2021. He was originally owed a $10 million base salary, but he stayed on the team by taking a massive pay cut.

The original contract structure featured “no guarantees” for 2021, so the Jets cut the salary by 50 percent ($5 million) but they guaranteed $4.5 million of it.

Crowder earned some financial security and the team saved some cap space. A rare win-win for both sides.

That could be the same future that Davis will eventually face at some point this offseason.

Rich Cimini Addresses DeAndre Hopkins-Jets Rumors

In theory, the Jets could’ve moved on from Davis, saving a large chunk of change in the process, and used that money to go pursue free agent wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins.

It has been a popular potential move that Jets fans have been clamoring for on social media. However much of that noise was quelled when head coach Robert Saleh said he loved his current group and seemingly slammed the door on a potential D-Hop pursuit.

“Yeah I don’t see anything at all happening there [between the Jets and Hopkins],” Cimini explained on The Jake Asman Show on Monday, June 5.

“Here’s the deal, I think the Jets put a lot on character and I think there are concerns not only from the Jets but other teams, I don’t think Hopkins is known as the best practice player. I think he is a guy who would want to be the No. 1 receiver. We know that would not be the case on the Jets, Garrett Wilson is their No. 1 receiver. So I think there are some concerns over chemistry [and] some concerns over work ethic.”

Cimini added that the team feels that Hopins would “upset the applecart” with those issues despite the talent he could bring to the table.