Stage Set for Denzel Mims Breakout After New Injury to Jets’ Corey Davis

After the Zach Wilson injury and the 54-13 beatdown in New England, things already looked bleak heading into a Week 8 matchup with the 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals.

Now they could look worse, as head coach Robert Saleh announced that New York Jets captain and star wide receiver Corey Davis is “not looking good” for Sunday.

Coach Saleh gives an update on WR Corey Davis, who sustained an injury in yesterday's practice. pic.twitter.com/RFD7RjUjSa — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 29, 2021

Davis Suffers Unexpected Injury





When the wide receiver one showed up on the injury report on Thursday, it certainly came as a surprise. Davis has been a rare Jets player that managed to stay healthy this season and his hip injury came up out of nowhere.

“Obviously he showed up on the injury report yesterday,” Saleh began in today’s press conference. “It’s not looking good. We’re still holding on for hope but it’s trending in that direction.”

In other words, Davis is now unlikely to play on Halloween — how fitting.

The Jets’ most recent performance was enough to make any fan scream and Week 8 is setting up to be another disappointment, only this time expectations won’t be as high. Players like Bryce Huff, Tevin Coleman, Trevon Wesco and Wilson (out) have not practiced all week and the list of questionable players is even longer.

Quincy Williams (concussion), C.J. Mosley (hamstring), Tyler Kroft (back), Shaq Lawson (wrist), Ashtyn Davis (should) and Jarrad Davis (returning from ankle injury) were all limited in practice this week. A few of these names could join Corey Davis as game-time decisions.

The star playmaker has 24 receptions for 349 yards and four touchdowns in his first six games with New York.

Mims Will Start if Davis Is Out

When asked how the Davis injury might impact the Jets offense, Saleh commented that “obviously he’s a stud,” adding that it “gives Denzel Mims an opportunity to step into that Z role along with the rotation that we have in Elijah [Moore] and Keelan Cole.”

This coaching staff has made it clear that each wide receiver position has specific backups throughout the season, and one of the major reasons Mims wasn’t getting playing time was that he was Davis’ number two. The “Z role” that Saleh is talking about.

Moore and Cole have split duties at the X position, while Jamison Crowder and Braxton Berrios play the slot. This provides an incredible opportunity for Mims, a player that fans and teammates have been clamoring for all season.

The 2020 second-round pick has only received 41 snaps on the season according to Pro Football Focus and 11 of them have been as a run-blocker. That means Mims has only been given 30 chances to make an impact as a pass-catcher.

During that span, he’s recorded four grabs of six targets for 79 yards (two first downs). There has been no true rhyme or reason as to why Mims hasn’t gotten more snaps in year two of his NFL career, but now Mike LaFleur and these coaches have no choice but to give the Baylor product his shot.

It’s in Mims’ hands now, time to turn some heads.

