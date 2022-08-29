Jets, Cowboys Working on Trade Centered Around Big Man: Report

The New York Jets are working on trading a former draft choice at offensive tackle.

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, the Dallas Cowboys are “attempting” to trade for Gang Green offensive lineman Chuma Edoga.

Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Hot off the Presses

Play

Chris Streveler DOES IT AGAIN, Jets WR Denzel Mims BREAKS OUT vs Giants Boy Green hops on live to talk about the New York Jets vs New York Giants preseason finale, Denzel Mims absolutely going off, Chris Streveler making magic happen for the third straight game! Make sure you like the video, hit subscribe, and of course, support our sponsor Roshan Joshi by joining a FREE weekly zoom… 2022-08-29T09:48:47Z

Last week eight-time Pro Bowl Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith tore his hamstring. According to ESPN, he is expected to be out “multiple months” and his return this season is very much in jeopardy.

With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 2022 season, this has put Dallas in desperation mode.

Edoga originally entered the league as the No. 92 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. The big man was expected to be an eventual key cog in the lineup, instead, he has served mostly in a reserve role.

The former USC product has appeared in 24 games in three years and has started in 12 of those contests.

In 2021 Edoga played in five games and registered 100 offensive snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, the big man was more than competent as a road grader (70.3 run block grade). However, he left much to be desired as a pass protector (55 pass block grade) and his overall grade was poor (57.7).

Edoga was very much on the roster bubble heading into final roster cuts and now it appears general manager Joe Douglas could be up to his old tricks of flipping expiring players for future assets.

What’s the Next Move?

Play

Video Video related to jets, cowboys working on trade centered around big man: report 2022-08-29T16:27:37-04:00

If Douglas is able to get anything of value for Edoga it’ll be impressive.

However, it opens up a much larger conversation at offensive tackle.

Gang Green is set with their two starters in Duane Brown and George Fant. I’m not sure what the ceiling of this group is (borderline top-10 in the league), but they won’t be terrible.

However, when you take a magnifying glass to the bench, you won’t like what you see.

Conor McDermott? He was injured during the team’s annual scrimmage and hasn’t been back in full flower yet.

Max Mitchell? A developmental rookie prospect who according to his draft profile needs time to marinate to acclimate to the NFL game.

While Edoga isn’t great by any means, the Jets better have a backup plan ready at offensive tackle. If someone goes down, right now the green and white are royally screwed.

Perhaps Douglas has his name on some players that’ll shake free on the waiver wire. Maybe there is someone on the depth chart who isn’t standing out but the coaching staff is much higher on.

Whatever the case happens to be the Jets can’t jeopardize the development of their young passer Zach Wilson. They did a good job of adding playmakers around him, but arguably as important if not more so is the protection.

***UPDATE***

According to Wilson, a deal is not expected to be reached by the Jets and Cowboys for Edoga. However, we will continue to monitor the situation.

League sources do not expect Cowboys and Jets to execute a trade for Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga. Edoga is a former third-round draft pick from USC who has played in 23 career games with 12 career starts. https://t.co/XWuzoakeOm — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Proposed Jets Trade Flips Ex-Zach Wilson Teammate for Denzel Mims