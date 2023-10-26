Dalvin Cook Fires off 3-Word Message Amid Jets Trade Rumors

Dalvin Cook does not seem pleased with how things have transpired during his time with the New York Jets.

He spoke to the media on Thursday October 26 and delivered a very powerful but simple message, “I wanna play.”

The former Florida State product admitted that he is frustrated with his current role on the team in 2023.

“Yeah, of course it’s frustrating. I’m an honest person man, I wanna play, that’s just anybody. Yeah, it’s frustrating because it is new for me [a reduced workload]. I come from getting the ball 20 times a game or however many times I come from that. Yeah of course it’s frustrating. It’s something that I’m adapting to.”

Cook Responds to Jets Trade Rumors

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, October 31 and Cook’s name has been floating around on social media.

In the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, Cook had 16 total touches, but it has been all downhill since that point.

On a week-to-week basis, the Jets have slowly phased him out of the offense. In the latest game against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 15, Cook only had three carries.

Through the first six weeks of the season, Cook is averaging only 2.8 yards per carry. When asked about that career low figure he responded, “your average would be down if you leave a game with three carries.”

#Jets RB Dalvin Cook is confident that he’s the same exact player he was that ran for 1,100+ rushing yards the last 4 years. When a reporter asked him about that he responded what’s different? A reporter answered, less touches? ‘That’s it’ Said it’s hard to get going with… pic.twitter.com/pBG9C59erX — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 26, 2023

With a reduced role and a high salary (one-year deal for $7 million), reporters asked Cook if he would welcome a trade to a team where he’d get more opportunities.

“I’m not going into JD’s [Joe Douglas] office and telling him I want to be somewhere else or anything like that.”

Although earlier in the conversation Cook said that he can’t control that his name is being floated around in trade rumors, “might be a good thing, might be a bad thing you never know.”

It doesn’t seem like #Jets RB Dalvin Cook has had trade conversations with his agent or GM Joe Douglas yet but it didn’t sound like something he would be opposed to either 🤷🏽 ‘I can’t control that my name [is] being floated around in trade rumors, might be a good thing, might be… pic.twitter.com/RP9sCW81fz — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 26, 2023

Cook hasn’t asked for a trade, nor has he had those conversations with his agent or JD. While he may not be actively seeking a trade, he didn’t seem to be fully against it when speaking with the media if it does end up happening.

Robert Saleh Delivered an Interesting Message

Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke with the media on Wednesday October 25 and defended Cook by saying he looked his best running the football all year in the Eagles game despite what the box score said.

“What you like about Dalvin is just his mindset [and] selflessness to prepare the right way and to coach guys up. I will say this with Dalvin, I do think the Philadelphia game he looked the best [he has] running the ball. Remember he didn’t have OTAs [or] training camp,” Saleh explained. “I do think he’s getting better and getting his legs underneath him.”

He also added that he still believes Cook and Breece Hall could be a “good 1-2 punch” in the backfield.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said Dalvin Cook (@dalvincook) ‘looked’ his best running the football all year in the #Eagles game + reminded everyone he didn’t have OTAs or training camp + thinks he’d getting his ‘legs underneath him’ + believes it could be a good 1-2 punch w/ him &… pic.twitter.com/SlClGknzgE — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 25, 2023

Saleh pumped him up to the media for one of two reasons.

Either he is sincere with getting him more opportunities in the future or he is trying to raise his value ahead of the NFL trade deadline.