Jets Legend Darrelle Revis Sends Public Message to Mekhi Becton

Former first-round draft pick Mekhi Becton has become quite the polarizing figure within the New York Jets fanbase — and he doesn’t mind taking on the social media “haters” the same way he’d block an NFL edge rusher, full force.

Known as the ‘Big Ticket‘ on Twitter, the offensive tackle has earned a reputation for bodying critics over the internet, in situations where most players would step away from their phone or computer. This offseason, in particular, Becton has chosen to engage his doubters more and more.

TRUST ME!!! I know it’s a large majority of y’all trust me I know and i love y’all for that!!! https://t.co/lXZTAPTQUO — Trending Topic 🤫 (@BigTicket73) March 21, 2022

The top prospect has made it clear that he loves the “large majority” of Jets fans, but will not stand for any public bashing from others. Fair enough, right? Well, former NYJ legend Darrelle Revis recently had some advice for Becton.

Revis Reaches Out

It can be tough handling the NYC landscape as an athlete. The media giant presents many challenges for a 22-year old like Becton, including an admittedly demanding fanbase in the case of Gang Green.

Maybe that’s why Revis decided to reach out to him on Twitter, as the feuds between the first-rounder and certain fans have become very public lately.

@BigTicket73 stay healthy. Ignore the noise. This upcoming season is a big year for you. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) March 21, 2022

“@BigTicket73 [Becton] stay healthy. Ignore the noise. This upcoming season is a big year for you,” the all-time great advised.

A simple message, but a strong one. “Ignore the noise,” 2022 is too important to worry about critics on social media.

For what it’s worth, Revis is probably right. Becton has been getting himself back into shape and that’s tremendous news, but he doesn’t have to engage with every person that doubts him. On the internet, it’s impossible to tell if a Twitter account is even owned by an actual Jets fan or someone posing as one, so there’s no reason to go down that rabbit hole.

The best course of action is probably to avoid it altogether, in all honesty, but he could take a page out of Zach Wilson’s book if he feels the need to have one. The rookie quarterback is on Twitter but only really uses it to promote movements he cares about, congratulate his teammates, connect with supportive fans, and make the occasional joke.

‘Real G’s Move in Silence Like Lasagna’

While discussing this topic, I can’t help but think of the Lil Wayne rap lyric headlined above. There’s nothing wrong with silently observing “haters” and allowing that negativity to motivate you on and off the field.

Fans love that and even the NYJ supporters that doubt Becton would probably prefer that he has a bounceback campaign in 2022. Becton did respond to Revis quickly, voicing: “I GOTCHU OG!!!!!!”

As we know, though, actions speak louder than words. We should find out very quickly whether or not Becton heeded the All-Pro advice.

Let’s hope his most recent tweet-storm was his last because no verbal comeback hits quite as strong as success. Winning is the ultimate mic drop, and the Jets have not won in a long, long time.

