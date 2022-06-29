Jets Legend Darrelle Revis Claps Back at NFL Reporter: ‘Good One Though’

In the social media age, famous athletes never truly leave the spotlight, and former New York Jets superstar Darrelle Revis was reminded of this when he was dragged back into it on June 28.

The controversy began after NFL reporter Dov Kleiman decided to post a “random highlight” on his Twitter account that he labeled: “@TomBrady beats @Revis24 deep to @WesWelker for 73 yards.”

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Revis Island Strikes Again

No offense to Mr. Kleiman but he must have forgotten who he was taking aim at in this tweet. Like receptions often were, digs are shut down by the four-time All-Pro in the no-fly zone that is Revis Island.

The NYJ great responded this morning on June 29: “Very random. Safety help on this one. Saved a TD with tackle. Good one though.”

Very random. Safety help on this one. Saved a TD with tackle. Good one though. 🤣🤣🤣 — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) June 29, 2022

Revis may have kept it classy but the message is fairly obvious — don’t step to me.

Not only does he correct Kleiman’s assessment of what occurred against Brady and the New England Patriots on that play, but Revis also points out his hustle, which did indeed save a touchdown. Many cornerbacks would have given up on Welker in that scenario. Not Revis, and that’s what separates the talented from the NFL elite.

Judging by the engagement — Revis’ reply has more likes than Kleiman’s initial tweet — it’s safe to chalk this one up as a “W” for the Jets legend.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Fans Rally Around Revis

Revis’ reply really got the Green & White faithful going and here were a few of the most popular comments.

Dov a football casual!!!! — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) June 29, 2022

“Dov a football casual!!!!” Joked NYJ Matt. Following him was Will Parkinson of the “Turn on the Jets” podcast, who wrote: “Revis goat corner and elite on Twitter??? JUICE!!”

Revis goat corner and elite on Twitter??? JUICE!! — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) June 29, 2022

Another fan voiced that “Dov isn’t even a real person,” adding “just ignore him, you the [GOAT].”

Dov isn't even a real person just ignore him. You the 🐐 — Nova (@Nova_NYJ) June 29, 2022

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!