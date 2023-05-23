Monster Trade Proposal Lands Jets $140 Million All-Pro

The New York Jets could help set up a family reunion in 2023.

Curtis Leung of Last Word On Sports believes Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams could be on the move this offseason. Gang Green was listed as one of the top potential trade destinations for the six-time Pro Bowler.

“After acquiring [Aaron] Rodgers from the Packers, the New York Jets could make a push to trade for Adams too. Adams was Rodgers’ favorite target in their most recent years together. He was a key reason for Rodgers’ MVP accolades,” Leung explained in an article posted on Saturday, May 20. “By reuniting the pair, the Jets would be able to recreate some of that magic, paired with an ascending defensive unit.

This off-season, the Jets have appeased Rodgers by signing receivers that Rodgers approves of. That has included the likes of Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard. The team also already had Garrett Wilson, last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. Adding Adams gives the Jets significantly more firepower and continues their agenda of making Rodgers feel as comfortable as possible.”

Davante Adams Could Take Jets Offense Over the Top

The 30-year-old wideout is in the midst of a five-year $140 million contract he signed when he was traded to the Raiders in 2022.

In nine NFL seasons, Adams has dominated the record books. He has caught 769 passes for 9,637 receiving yards and has hauled in 87 touchdowns.

The former Fresno State product sat down with Mirin Fader of The Ringer for a tell-all interview on Tuesday, May 16.

During that conversation, Adams revealed a lot of hard truths.

Adams said he doesn’t see “eye-to-eye” with the Raiders’ vision for this offense in 2023.

“I’m going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible,” he told Fader. “It’s not what I expected to happen, but it’s something that’s the reality now.”

The three-time first-team All-Pro has accomplished a lot of individual success during his career but a Super Bowl championship has proven to be elusive.

If he hopes to check that off the proverbial bucket list it might not happen with the Raiders. Fader said in her column that Las Vegas looks like a team closer to “rebuilding than a Super Bowl contender.”

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams Could Be Reunited on Jets

Adams revealed during the interview that there was a part of him that wanted to get away from Rodgers to prove he could do it of his own volition.

However, after having a season for the ages in 2022, Adams admitted that he misses Rodgers to Fader, “Absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

Hey Davante Adams (@tae15adams) if you miss Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) & you want to win, I might know a place you can come join…#Jets #TakeFlight h/t @MirinFader pic.twitter.com/yn6YPlTWXx — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 16, 2023

Apparently, the feeling is mutual. Rodgers told Pat McAfee back in March that if he could place any player on his “demand list” [to join him on the Jets] it would be Adams.

In a separate appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on May 2, Rodgers compared his former teammate to his new one.

“[Wilson’s] ability to kind of get in and out of his breaks. There’s another [No.] 17 that I played with for a long time who does it better than anybody. But the explosiveness in and out of the breaks to the [No.] 17 here is pretty similar.”

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) just compared Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) to Davante Adams (@tae15adams), ‘ability to get in & out of his breaks, there’s another 1️⃣7️⃣ I played w/‘ 👀 ‘the explosiveness in & out is pretty similar’: 🎥 @PatMcAfeeShow #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/qrFHLhbLzq — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 2, 2023

What if a world existed where both Wilson and Adams could be in the same wide receiver room? It seems crazy to think about, but the Jets did attempt to lure veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr to the offseason.

If Gang Green was willing to go to those lengths, why wouldn’t they at least explore the possibility of an Adams addition?

A potential trade price wasn’t discussed in Leung’s article, but Adams was traded from the Packers to the Raiders in exchange for a first and second-round draft choice in 2022.