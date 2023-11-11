Raiders’ Davante Adams Sends Message to Jets’ Sauce Gardner

We have a superstar matchup in primetime on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said he is looking forward to battling with New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

“Yeah man they got a lot of playmakers and some ballers over there for sure. Sauce came in last year and boomed on the scene and did his thing. He is continuing to have success which is more fun,” Adams explained on “The Silver and Black Show.” It makes it more fun for me in the end because typically that means it’s going to be less doubles if they trust their guys out there. So anytime I have an opportunity to go one-on-one with a good corner it’s going to be a good time out there.”

Raiders WR Davante Adams heaped a ton of praise on Jets CB Sauce Gardner for 'booming on the scene' & continuing to have success in 2023. 'It's more fun & it makes it more fun for me in the end because typically that means it's going to be less doubles if they trust their…

Jets Have Some Options in the Adams-Gardner Matchup

Adams is having a down year statistically speaking. Through nine games he has 51 receptions for 573 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Although the majority of that can be attributed to a volatile quarterback situation and a bad team overall.

Despite that dip in play, the Jets secondary as a whole still holds Adams in a very high regard.

Normally the Jets play sides with its cornerbacks. Sauce is on one side and DJ Reed is on the other. However, the coaching staff has been willing to be flexible to whatever situation presents itself in the past.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich left the door open when speaking to the media that we could see Sauce shadow Adams on Sunday, November 12.

“That’s not really what we do schematically. Saying that, we’ve played with that a little bit in the past. Maybe, we’ll see,” Ulbrich explaining what they could do during the game.

Will Sauce Gardner shadow Davante Adams in the Jets, Raiders game on Sunday Night Football? "That's not really what we do schematically. Saying that, we've played with that a little bit in the past. Maybe, we'll see," – NYJ DC Jeff Ulbrich

Interestingly Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said if he was running the operation for Las Vegas he’d try to put Adams on the other side of Gardner.

If the Jets stick to their principles and keep Gardner on one side, Dungy believes the Raiders would have “an advantage.”

Although you could make a strong argument that regardless of what side Adams lines up on he will face a tough matchup. Opposite of Gardner is Reed who is currently the No. 1 ranked cornerback by Pro Football Focus.

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said if he was running the Raiders he'd put WR Davante Adams 'on the left side of the offense' vs the Jets 'if Sauce Gardner doesn't travel with him & stays on his defensive left side then you've got an advantage'

Is a Future Jets-Raiders Trade for Adams Inevitable?

On “Boy Green Daily” on Saturday, November 11 I told Moe Moton of Bleacher Report that Adams being traded to the Jets in 2024 is inevitable.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the green and white made an aggressive push ahead of the NFL trade deadline this season. While they were unsuccessful in its pursuits, that shows how interested they are.

Moton argued that there are familial reasons why Adams chose the Raiders initially. Also, over the coming months the new regime that takes over will have a chance to sell Adams on the new vision.

Although if they fail in those efforts, Adams could certainly be intrigued by the possibility of reuniting with his old Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers on the Jets.