Jets Meeting With 4-Time Pro Bowl QB, ‘Very Strong Interest’: Insider

The New York Jets are getting aggressive in the QB market.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Gang Green is having a second visit with veteran passer Derek Carr in person at the NFL Combine.

Rapoport said Carr will be meeting with three different NFL teams on Tuesday, February 28. On top of his Jets meeting, he will also have a second visit with the New Orleans Saints and will meet with the Carolina Panthers for the very first time.

When QB Derek Carr arrives in Indianapolis today, he’ll have in-person free agent meetings with 3 teams: The #Jets, the #Saints, and the #Panthers. He’s already visited New Orleans and NYJ, now he adds Carolina and maybe more. Coaches, GMs, owners all in the same spot this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2023

Insider Reveals There Is ‘Very Strong Interest’

NFL Insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated appeared on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday, February 27 to provide some new details on the QB search.

“I think honestly, put it this way, there is very strong interest between the Jets and Carr. I know when they’ve met and talked over the course of the last six or seven days there has been an understanding there that Carr wants to take his time. I think the Jets have been very upfront that they’re looking at the entire quarterback market and that includes Aaron Rodgers.”

.@AlbertBreer said there’s ‘very strong interest’ between the #Jets & QB Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) 👀 + there’s been an understanding on both sides that they’ll each explore their options but always a chance things could accelerate quickly at the #NFLCombine: 🎥 @RichEisenShow pic.twitter.com/XDpIgbFZGP — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 28, 2023

Breer also hinted that there is a real chance for things to accelerate this week.

If the Jets or any team for that matter gets an inclination on what Rodgers plans to do and it doesn’t include them, that insert team could quickly pivot to Carr to get a deal done.

Now that comment wasn’t in specific reference to anyone in particular, but Breer was openly speculating that teams have sources across the league and their job is to find information like that.

The worst thing that can happen is the Jets being left at the altar because they’re juggling interest in multiple quarterbacks.

Derek Carr’s Contract Might Not Be as Expensive as You Think

Dianna Russini of ESPN released a report that Carr is asking for $35 million plus per season on a new contract.

Breer said that might be what Carr is asking for but he doesn’t believe that is the number he will end up with in free agency.

“It’d stand to reason it might be hard for him to find that,” Breer explained in a column for Sports Illustrated. “So my guess, based on what the market told us, would be he’ll be a starter somewhere, but at less money, than he wants.”

If Carr isn’t able to land a contract that pays him $35 million plus annually, at best he would be the No. 10 highest-paid quarterback in football, per Over The Cap.

That would place him in the Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions ($33.5 million) and Matt Ryan of the Indianapolis Colts ($30 million) range for quarterbacks on a per-year basis.

If the Jets just want to lock in a quarterback and start building around him, Carr is the clear answer to the question. He could sign a new deal right now, he wouldn’t have to wait for the start of the new league year on March 15.

Rapoport said the plan is for Carr to find his next team before that date hits because he would be able to maximize his advantage before the rest of the quarterback market truly becomes available.