Fans Strongly React to Jets ‘Championship’ QB Claim in New Report

The New York Jets hosted quarterback Derek Carr on a free-agent visit over the weekend.

Coming off of that meeting of the minds, ESPN NFL Insider Jeff Darlington shared some fascinating nuggets from those conversations.

“I was told that it was a very positive meeting [between the Jets and Derek Carr]. The Jets really believe that Derek Carr is the type of quarterback that can lead them to a potential championship. They also believe that the meeting went really well.”

Some spicy NEW info from @JeffDarlington on @GetUpESPN: – Derek Carr's visit w/ the #Jets was "very positive"

– Organization believes that Carr could "lead them to a championship" 👀

– They feel like he is a "great player"#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/2VVjuVl0CE — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 20, 2023

Derek Carr = Championship Caliber QB for Jets?

The fact that the meeting went well is good to hear, but that the Jets believe Carr is the type of quarterback that could lead them to a “championship” certainly raised some eyebrows on social media.

“Lead them to a championship” pic.twitter.com/HAucf9dBW8 — Heavenly Black Greatness Month👑 (@DarthLemon616) February 20, 2023

A fan used a Homer Simpson meme to express his confidence in the Carr championship claims by the Jets.

Derek Carr does not take this team to a championship, he will crumble 🧢 — Padawan (@JIB530) February 20, 2023

Another fan claimed that Carr “will crumble” and that he isn’t capable of taking this team to a championship.

Not with a mediocre OC and and a below average QB coach!!! — JayTheAgent (@StopTheNBALockO) February 20, 2023

A fan doesn’t believe Carr will be able to fulfill that destiny with what he claims is a “mediocre OC and a below-average quarterback coach.”

No he can’t who telling you this story he can’t do with the other team what make you he could do with the jets — My Info (@losman063) February 20, 2023

Another person said on social media if he couldn’t do it with the Las Vegas Raiders why could he do it with the Jets?

Derek Carr is not a super bowl QB. Would be putting a lot of hope of the Jets D to carry us to a championship — Xander (@Xander98196916) February 20, 2023

A fan said if the Jets are going to a Super Bowl with Carr at quarterback they’d be putting a lot of hope that the team’s defense can “carry us to a championship.”

9 year vet…never won a playoff game…lmao this guy is trash. — David Michael (@DavidofGod85) February 20, 2023

Not everyone is a Derek Carr fan. A Twitter user said he’s a nine-year veteran that has “never won a playoff game” and claims he is “trash.”

A Twitter user simply said “good luck” with the use of a Han Solo GIF to the Jets’ claim that Carr is championship-caliber material.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.