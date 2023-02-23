Jets Predicted to Make ‘Crazy’ $114 Million QB Signing

The New York Jets are getting closer and closer to finding their next quarterback.

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports recently made a “crazy” prediction that Gang Green will end up signing veteran quarterback Derek Carr to a long-term deal in free agency.

“Adding a quarterback who can just be a consistent presence under center would make New York better immediately. Carr isn’t high on my QB power rankings, but I really think the Jets could be contenders if they upgrade at the most important position.”

Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac recently projected what that next deal could look like for Carr. He believes it’ll be a three-year deal for $114 million.

That would average out to $38 million per season, making him the No. 9 highest-paid quarterback in football, per Over The Cap.

Derek Carr’s Future Is Becoming More Clear

The Jets hosted Carr for a free-agent visit over the weekend and the meeting was viewed as a positive one according to both sides.

ESPN NFL Insider Dianna Russini added some additional details during a television appearance on Thursday’s February 23 episode of Get Up.

She said that Carr is seeking a new contract that will pay him $35 million plus per year on a long-term contract. If he lands that contract it would still keep him inside the top 10 highest paid at the position.

Additionally, Carr and his representation don’t feel like he needs to be the first quarterback domino to fall, per Russini. They’d like to see how some of the chips fall “over the next few weeks” before making a final determination.

In theory, if a player like Aaron Rodgers makes his decision first, other teams would then have a greater sense of urgency to pivot to Carr.

While on the surface one team would leave the sweepstakes for Carr’s services that could be outweighed by all of the other teams that would still be very much in the mix.

