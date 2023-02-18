Jets Predicted to Sign Veteran QB to $60 Million Contract

The New York Jets appear willing to open up the checkbook this offseason in free agency.

Mike Jones of The Athletic revealed his 10 bold offseason predictions on Saturday, February 18. One of the top moves he listed was the Jets signing free agent quarterback Derek Carr on the open market.

In Brad Spielberger’s latest contract projections for PFF, Carr is expected to sign a two-year deal for $60 million with his next team. That would include over $32.5 million in guaranteed money.

Some Key Details on a Potential Derek Carr-Jets Signing

Play

Reacting to Jets hosting free agent QB Derek Carr for a visit: what's next? LIVE: Boy Green reacts to the #Jets hosting free agent QB Derek Carr for a visit + what happens next? 2023-02-17T21:06:25Z

Spielberger said it isn’t “often a quarterback of this caliber” reaches the open market like this.

He doesn’t believe that Carr will “match” the $121 million contract he signed last offseason but he believes this “solid short-term deal” will allow him to rebuild his value to potentially dip back into free agency in 2025.

This new $60 million contract that Spielberger projected across two seasons would make him the No. 12 highest-paid quarterback in football.

Mike Jones believes Carr will have “his share of suitors” in free agency but he predicts the Jets will be able to lure him to New York.

“Enticing him with young wide receivers and a top-notch defense that give him a chance to contend in the AFC East. Carr provides New York with a veteran quarterback in the prime of his career.”

The Latest Details on the Jets QB Pursuits

Carr started his multi-day visit to the Jets facilities on Friday, February 17 and they’re expected to continue through the day on Saturday, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

This is the veteran quarterback’s first visit as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While he was still a member of the Las Vegas Raiders he visited the New Orleans Saints as well.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network believes there’s a chance that Carr could still visit one more additional franchise before ultimately making his decision.

“The timeline here is interesting, he would like to do something before the start of free agency. So maybe around the time of the [NFL] Combine, we might have an idea of where Carr will land.”

While the Jets are meeting with Carr this weekend, Rapoport maintains that the team’s top option is still Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“The Jets remain interested in Aaron Rodgers for a potential trade if Rodgers plays and if he wants to go to [New York]. So Rodgers will be their top priority if that’s not possible, certainly, Carr will be very much in the mix.”

If Carr is going to wait until the end of the month that should provide the Jets plenty of time to find answers to all of their questions.

At that point in time Rodgers’ darkness retreat will have concluded and he will have had several days after that to contemplate his football future.

There was a fear that the Jets would have been forced to make a decision before knowing all the facts which could have placed them in a difficult position. Like choosing to wait for Rodgers and then him potentially bailing. Or perhaps jumping on the Carr train and finding out later that A-Rod would become available.

Based on the latest information that doesn’t appear it’ll be the case.

We should know sooner rather than later who will be the next QB1 for the Jets in 2023 and potentially moving forward.