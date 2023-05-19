Jets Could Trade for ‘Legendary’ $50 Million Player, Says Analyst

The New York Jets could go all-in with another blockbuster trade this offseason.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently explained why the Tennessee Titans “should be determined” to trade star running back Derrick Henry this offseason.

Gagnon called Henry a “legendary player” but pointed at his age and the team’s standing in the AFC as reasons to make a move.

“The Titans might fancy themselves contenders, but that they ain’t,” Gagnon emphatically stated.

He also said that the NFL teams that should consider making a run must be a “realistic contender” and he believes the Jets fit that category.

“This would be one way to make Aaron Rodgers happy, and this was a bottom-eight rushing game in terms of DVOA in 2022,” Gagnon explained in a column posted on Friday, May 19. “That could use an upgrade over Breece Hall (who is coming off a torn ACL) and Michael Carter (who averaged just 3.5 yards per carry last year).”

Evaluating the Trade Situation for Titans RB Derrick Henry

Henry is 29 years of age and he has one year left on his $50 million contract through 2023. He is set to make a $10.5 million base salary this season.

The former Alabama product has a ton of tread on the tires with 1,750 career carries but he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Over the last four seasons, Henry has rushed for 6,042 yards and has scored 58 total touchdowns.

Henry has won an Offensive Player of the Year award, has led the league in rushing twice, and has three Pro Bowls to his name.

Gagnon said the trade compensation for Henry should be a “Day 2 draft selection” which would be a second or third-round pick.

The Jets have already committed its’ 2024 second-rounder to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for Rodgers. So that asset is currently frozen and can’t be included in any deals.

So if the Jets were going to pull this trade-off, the earliest pick they could offer is a 2024 third-rounder.

Jets-Titans Trade Could Deliver Derrick Henry to New York

If the Jets are truly all-in then this is a pursuit they will have to strongly consider.

Breece Hall is an absolute talent and showed a lot of flashes in 2022. However, he is recovering from a torn ACL and every player responds and recovers differently.

If he is less than 100 percent going into the season, is it realistic to think that Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, Travis Dye, and Israel Abanikanda can hold down the fort?

The group consists of an unproven rookie and a bunch of question marks. If the Jets are honest with themselves, Henry could take them over the top.

Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks of all time and the Jets passing game is expected to experience a serious bump in production. However, the Jets could do him a real solid by upgrading the run game to boast a balanced offense in 2023.

Henry’s presence would allow the Jets to play it extremely safe with Hall’s recovery timeline. When he’s healthy and ready the Jets can trot out the best 1-2 punch at running back in the league.

For the measly cost of a third-round pick, the Jets could keep both guys fresh throughout the season. You can never have enough talented players on your roster and it would also provide some overall injury insurance at running back for the 2023 campaign.