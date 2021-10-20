Jets AFC East Rival Could Trade for Superstar QB ‘This Week’: Report

As the expression goes — where there’s smoke, there’s fire — and the smoke alarm sounded on a Deshaun Watson trade months ago after a miserable 2020 campaign for the Houston Texans.

The superstar quarterback was determined to leave the rebuilding franchise but talks stalled after the three-time Pro Bowler was accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior in 22 active civil lawsuits. Watson has not been suspended by the NFL as of now, but the investigation and legal proceedings are still ongoing (more on that below).

Despite this, it appears Watson could be traded as soon as this week and according to recent reports, the destination would be one of the New York Jets’ bitter rivals.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Watson Could Be Heading to Miami

Per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle (via Bleacher Report), a Watson trade to the Miami Dolphins “could go down this week,” adding that the “talks have intensified into serious negotiations.”

Dolphins’ deal with the Texans for Deshaun Watson “could go down this week,” per @McClain_on_NFL The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 2 pic.twitter.com/0ovY6qEtpi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 20, 2021

The Texans have remained steadfast in the notion that they would trade the dynamic quarterback for the right price, but they have not budged on their initial demands to this point. “General manager Nick Caserio has been asking for three first-round picks, as well as two second-rounders, in exchange for Watson,” reported Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

While it’s unclear if Miami is willing to pay this much, it appears they’re finally all-in on the blockbuster move after losing to the 0-5 Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The AFC East rival has wavered on Watson over the past few months, weighing the deal with their belief in Tua Tagovailoa — the fifth overall pick in 2020.

After an inconsistent start from the Alabama product in 2021, however, Tagovailoa may have finally forced the hand of the win-now Dolphins and GM Chris Grier. Conflicting reports have rumored that the Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team could be involved as a third team in a Watson-Tagovailoa bombshell.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Latest in Watson Legal Saga

Here was the latest from ESPN’s Sarah Barshop on September 29, 2021:

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said the allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior against Watson are being investigated by the FBI. Hardin also said Watson spoke to the FBI about allegations of extortion regarding one lawsuit. In that news conference, Hardin said his law firm “will continue to cooperate with [the FBI] in any way that they want.” He also said they have cooperated with the Houston Police Department and district attorney’s office. At the time, he said Watson had not spoken to the NFL because typically the league “tries to not reach out to the defendant and his lawyers and seek evidence from them until the criminal investigation is over.”

No matter the result of Watson’s legal proceedings, the QB could face suspension from the league itself. The NFL is a privately run organization with its own team of investigators. If they deem that a player committed any misconduct per league policy, some form of punishment could follow.

Roger Goodell could also place the signal-caller on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which would prevent him from playing until the investigation is over. With so much of this court case undetermined at this stage, any trade for Watson would certainly come with risk.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

What Does This Mean for Gang Green?

The Jets officially passed on Watson when they drafted Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in 2021. Will that decision come back to bite them if Miami trades for the unique talent?

I doubt Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have any regrets but from a football standpoint, Watson could become a major thorn in the Jets’ side if this deal goes through. The 26-year old is entering the prime of his career and that could mean a decade-plus of facing him two times a year.

Of course, it could also mean the Dolphins bankrupt their draft capital and cap space on a player whose future is completely uncertain. Watson signed a four-year, $156 million extension in 2020 ($74.894 million guaranteed) with an APY of $39 million.

In theory, a trade of this magnitude could mean the AFC East would feature Josh Allen, Wilson, Mac Jones and Watson at quarterback for the foreseeable future — that’s intense.

Jets fans, how would you feel if Miami acquired the former Texans star?

READ NEXT: Jets Could Bolster Backup QB as 2020 Fourth-Rounder Becomes Available