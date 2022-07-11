DK Metcalf, NFL Stars React to Zach Wilson Relationship Drama

In case you missed it, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is currently the talk of the NFL community and it has nothing to do with his ability to throw a football.

After quietly breaking up with long-time girlfriend Abbey Gile sometime toward the end of his rookie season, news surfaced that BYU teammate and close friend Dax Milne — who was drafted by the Washington Commanders — is now dating Wilson’s ex after an Instagram post.

it brings me no joy to report that…….. Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. pic.twitter.com/0bjqxj7cnz — bo (tonesetter) 🧳 (@tezah__) July 10, 2022

That led to Gile being labeled a “homie hopper” by a commenter, sparking a response that accused Wilson of “sleeping with his mom’s best friend.” Needless to say, this news blew up and NFL stars and teammates took notice, giving their opinions on Twitter.

Metcalf Confirms GOAT Status

It’s unclear if Gile hoped to evoke a negative response by revealing this sort of information but whether that was the plan or not, the opposite occurred. NFL players far and wide have been praising Wilson ever since the news leaked and quite frankly, his stock seems to be rising by the minute.

Former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson was one of the first to respond, dubbing Wilson the GOAT amid the chaos of his relationship drama.

Zach Wilson is the 🐐 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 10, 2022

Many NFL athletes chimed in on Johnson’s thoughts, including fan-favorite trade target D.K. Metcalf who first retweeted the GOAT statement before voicing: “Confirmed.”

Teammate Elijah Moore quote tweeted Johnson as well, writing “no cap!” Which is another way to say Johnson isn’t lying.

Mekhi Becton also went viral, posting the famous Terrell Owens “that’s my quarterback” GIF with exclamation points and laughing emojis. NYJ rookie Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner piggybacked off that with a photo of his own.

Former Jets offensive lineman and ESPN analyst Damien Woody offered his respect as well, as the overwhelmingly positive reaction continued from players and fans alike.

*Sees why Zach Wilson is trending* 😂 pic.twitter.com/2x1jBQJXQ5 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) July 10, 2022

Former Jets cornerback Eric Crocker even weighed in, noting that “Wilson took TWO BYU cheerleaders to his high school senior prom.” He added: “You should already know how he’s coming.”

Zach Wilson took TWO BYU cheerleaders to his high school senior prom. You should already know how he’s comin — CROCK-MAN⚡️ (@eric_crocker) July 10, 2022

Where Things Stand

Wilson usually keeps his love life private — at least until this little hiccup. He was seen at a New York Yankees game with TikTok influencer Nicolette Dellanno back in June but there was no way to determine whether the mystery date became a serious item.

Before that, Wilson was spotted on the beach in Miami with wide receiver Braxton Berrios and an unnamed blonde-haired woman. After a long relationship with Gile, the rising star could simply be playing the field a bit as he adapts to a new city and lifestyle in the spotlight.

One thing is clear, Wilson and Gile are unlikely to rekindle their former romance anytime soon.

With the focus on football and the upcoming season — which will be paramount in turning around his NFL career after a rocky rookie campaign — Wilson may prefer living with fewer strings attached.

The gossip columns will continue to monitor the youngster’s love life one way or the other, as he’s quickly becoming one of the most popular names to watch in the city that never sleeps.

