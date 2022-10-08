Jets Youngster Might Shift Positions After Flurry of Roster Moves

Another New York Jets game, another position change for second-year talent Alijah Vera-Tucker — at least that’s the working theory of those covering the franchise.

The Jets activated left tackle Duane Brown on October 8 and the veteran is expected to start his first game with the franchise in Week 5. In a corresponding move, they also shifted rookie right tackle Max Mitchell to the injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least four weeks including Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

For their final decision, the coaching staff chose to elevate linebacker/special teamer Hamsah Nasirildeen for the second-straight week.

Brown-Mitchell Swap Opens up Need at Right Tackle

Vera-Tucker was a hot commodity in the 2021 NFL draft because of his versatility and dependability. Not only can the USC product switch positions in a short amount of time — which is no easy feat within a complex unit like the offensive line — but the changes don’t seem to impact his overall ability as much as they might affect another.

The blocker was first drafted to play left guard next to Mekhi Becton but was shifted to right guard after the franchise signed veteran Laken Tomlinson. Then “AVT” covered the left tackle role in Week 4 after Brown and George Fant got hurt.

Mitchell was the next O-lineman to suffer an injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers, setting up a new issue in Week 5. Brown is back, but Brown has never played right tackle in his entire career.

That means there is a need at right tackle without Becton, Fant and Mitchell. And who does head coach Robert Saleh usually call when he needs a miracle? I’ll give you a hint, the answer isn’t Clark Kent.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini believes Vera-Tucker’s “superpower” will be called upon again in Week 5, marking the fourth position the Jets youngster has started at in just 20 games with Gang Green. “Best guess on tomorrow’s OL: LT [Duane] Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Nate Herbig and RT Alijah Vera-Tucker,” predicted Cimini. “This would be AVT’s third different position in three weeks.”

Team MVP awards don’t usually go to offensive linemen but Vera-Tucker has to be leading all challengers so far in 2022. He was the unsung hero in Pittsburgh, now can he provide an encore performance for the Green & White at MetLife Stadium?