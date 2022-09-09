Jets Break Silence on Duane Brown Injury, Reveal Week 1 Status

New York Jets fans received some troubling news on Thursday, September 8, after new left tackle Duane Brown missed his second-straight practice with a shoulder injury.

Head coach Robert Saleh was not scheduled to speak until Friday, leaving media and fans unsure of Brown’s short and long-term status for Week 1 and beyond.

The #Jets haven’t played a game yet and have lost 3 tackles to extended injuries. Conor McDermott – missed 3-4 weeks

Mekhi Becton – done for year

Duane Brown – who knows? — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 9, 2022

Considering Mekhi Becton’s injury issues at the position over the past two seasons, this Week 1 development felt like yet another bad omen for the fanbase. The Jets awarded Brown $20 million on the open market with $9 million guaranteed.

Jets Provide Week 1 Injury Update on LT Duane Brown

Coach Saleh did address the media on September 9, and the prognosis was not great.

“From the information that we gathered today, [Brown’s] going to be out this week,” the Jets HC confirmed. “We’re still gathering information as it pertains to the rest of the evening. We should get some more that will [help] decide [what happens] next week and the following weeks after that.”

Saleh later told reporters that the initial injury occurred during Monday’s practice, but was unwilling to get into the specifics.

Will Parkinson of “Turn on the Jets” predicted that Brown would miss Week 1 earlier in the morning on Friday, but Saleh’s tone implied that this injury could become an extended absence.

Jets practiced as such yesterday with Fant at LT and Mitchell at RT preparing for Brown to be out this week and potentially several weeks if IR is needed. https://t.co/M6e8TsvLtp — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) September 9, 2022

“Jets practiced as such yesterday with [George] Fant at LT and [Max] Mitchell at RT preparing for Brown to be out this week and potentially several weeks if IR is needed,” Parkinson added in a follow-up tweet.

As for the short-term injured reserve, Saleh did note that there is a “possibility” of it if the medical updates trend south over the next 24 hours. A designation to IR would mean Brown misses a minimum of four weeks while freeing up a roster spot for the Jets to pursue a second potential replacement.

Duane Brown is out this week with a shoulder injury. There's a possibility of injured reserve. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 9, 2022

Lastly, Saleh did confirm that Fant would be moving back to the blindside with the fourth-round rookie, Mitchell, getting his first NFL start against the Baltimore Ravens.