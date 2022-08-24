2 Key Jets Starters Make Full Return at Practice: Report

New York Jets fans got some good news on August 24 as two key starters practiced in full. Team reporter Ethan Greenberg provided the update.

Duane Brown and Quinnen Williams both in team periods today. — Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) August 24, 2022

“Duane Brown and Quinnen Williams [are] both in team periods today,” he informed, something neither had done in quite some time. The new left tackle had not practiced in a team drill since replacing Mekhi Becton in free agency, and Williams had been sidelined for a week or so with a minor ankle injury.

The Word From Saleh

Head coach Robert Saleh addressed the media after practice and he was asked about both of the veteran returnees.

“It was awesome to get the whole front line working together,” Saleh noted for Brown, “first time all year it feels like, so it was really good. I’m sure it felt good for him for his first couple of reps, and we’ll continue to ramp him up.”

Saleh added that the soon-to-be 37-year-old is in “phenomenal shape,” and that he’s “not worried” about his stamina. The larger concern is getting Brown acclimated to the Jets system, although the HC told reporters that he’s “very familiar with the scheme.”

Robert Saleh says it was “awesome” to get the whole starting O-line on the field together with Duane Brown participating in team drills. Says Brown is in “phenomenal” shape. It’s more now about getting the football stuff (plays/schemes) down. #Jets — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 24, 2022

These next couple of weeks of practice will be integral for Brown and this offensive line as they attempt to build some sort of chemistry and cohesion heading into Week 1. Saleh confirmed that the new left tackle will play on Sunday against the New York Giants, his first game in a green and white jersey.

As for Williams, the hulking defensive tackle was having his best training camp yet before the injury, so it’s nice to get him back in the trenches.

“I think he’s in the best shape of his life,” Saleh praised after his return. “The guy is out there — he doesn’t sweat, he’s got great explosive movement, he’s got that big baby face smile that we all love.”

The coach continued on, joking that Williams finally decided to come back from vacation. “The expectation is ‘do your best’ but we’re really excited because we think his best is going to be pretty damn good this year.”

When questioned on whether or not Williams will play against the Giants, Saleh responded that “every one” of the starters will play somewhere between a quarter and a half of football. That includes ‘Big Q.’

More From Jets Practice

It seemed like a relatively light practice on Wednesday as the Jets did an afternoon session for a change. Of note was the play of rookie Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, who was extra sticky in coverage on August 24.

Sauce Gardner with a pass breakup on a deep pass attempt for Braxton Berrios from Flacco. Berrios never had a chance, Gardner was with him stride for stride. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 24, 2022

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt detailed a deep-ball attempt to Braxton Berrios where the receiver “never had a chance” because of Gardner’s defense.

Despite the play of the rookie CB, Joe Flacco had another nice practice by all accounts. The wily gun-slinger hit WR Corey Davis and RB Michael Carter on touchdown passes, while Mike White found WR Calvin Jackson Jr. on a pretty end zone route.

Bradlee Anae just got a strip sack on Joe Flacco. Got to Flacco so fast that he accidentally touched him, forcing the fumble. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 24, 2022

Defensively, recent riser Bradlee Anae had another sack, “accidentally” stripping Flacco from behind. Newly-minted starting kicker Greg Zuerlein also dominated after the vote of confidence, with a six-for-six showing and a deep kick that reportedly could have hit from “close to 60” yards.

As always, Associated Press media member Dennis Waszak Jr. shared his “camp scorecard” for today’s practice, which was the 19th of the summer.

⛺️#Jets 2022 Camp Scorecard ™️ Practice No. 1️⃣9️⃣:

⭐️Sauce Gardner

⭐️Joe Flacco

⭐️Michael Carter (RB)

🎥🎞Flacco➡️Carter

📸Calvin Jackson Jr.

📈Bradlee Anae

👁🔛Tony Adams

🦵Greg Zuerlein✅✅✅✅✅✅

👍Quinnen Williams🔙

📶Duane Brown

🚷Tarik Black

🛺Zach Wilson — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 24, 2022

