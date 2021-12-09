Jets’ Elijah Moore ‘Respectfully’ Puts the NFL on Notice With Video

The greatest silver lining for the New York Jets over the past few weeks has been rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore.

The second-round draft pick is attempting to break a Jets curse of day two failures and he’s off to a tremendous start. Since Week 7, Moore has five receiving touchdowns — plus a sixth rushing score — and 67.4 receiving yards per game according to Michael F. Florio and he’s accomplished this with four different quarterbacks.

Elijah Moore since Week 7 – 8.1 targets per game (20% share)

– 67.4 rec YPG

– 5 TDs

– 17.66 fantasy PPG

– 6+ targets in every game

– 1 game under double-digit fantasy points (9.3)

– 3 games over 20 fantasy points Oh and he did it with 4 different QBs — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) December 6, 2021

The six total TDs tie him with Keyshawn Johnson for the most ever by a Jets rookie within their first 11 games (missed Week 4 with injury), per Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor. The Ole Miss product isn’t just hot, he’s a fireball that’s scorching any defense that gets in his path.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Moore Releases Hype Video

Since day one, the rookie has shown a sort of humble confidence in everything he does. That would be a good way to describe the recent hype video that he released on social media.

On Instagram, Moore captioned the video: “Respectfully… #Blessed #8ball.”

The rookie may not have said much but the video speaks for itself. It’s a highlight reel of the run of excellence in year one, with “Get ‘Em” by Lil Wayne and DJ Drama playing in the background.

The song’s intro prominently features the lyrics:

You are watching a master at work.

This what y’all was waiting on?

Dedication 2.

I put a couple pounds on since the last go-around.

Yeah, I ain’t gon’ even wait on ’em, I’ma get ’em now.

We been eating around these parts!

Get ’em!

Lil Wayne’s verse also ends with, “I am the God,” which concludes the video with the words popping up on the screen.

As Moore said himself, “respectfully,” this is a message to the league. During training camp, the youngster told reporters that he wants to be the number one receiver in this rookie class and eventually, the best in the NFL.

He definitely appears motivated to do so and after this recent stretch, he’s getting closer. Moore is “fifth in the NFL in receiving yards (459) over the past six weeks and is tied for first in [receiving] touchdowns (5) in that stretch,” according to Danny Kelly of Ringer.

He is also the third “highest-graded rookie [WR] vs. man coverage this season,” per Pro Football Focus, behind Ja’Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle.

Highest graded rookie WR’s vs man coverage this season 1️⃣ Ja’Marr Chase: 87.8

2️⃣ Jaylen Waddle: 80.4

3️⃣ Elijah Moore: 74.4 pic.twitter.com/TVdG2mjeRG — PFF NY Jets (@PFF_Jets) December 2, 2021

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Slight Setback for Moore?





Play



Robert Saleh Press Conference (12/8) | New York Jets | NFL | Week 14 Head coach Robert Saleh speaks with reporters on Wednesday of Saints week. #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets videos: bit.ly/2rkCbal For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/jets/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/nyjets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nyjets/ Get the App: goo.gl/wg7imm 2021-12-08T16:57:28Z

On December 8, head coach Robert Saleh revealed that Moore “is dealing with a quad [injury],” the same muscle that caused him to miss the entire preseason.

“We’ll know more as the week goes on, still hopeful that he’ll be able to make it Sunday [Week 14],” Saleh told reporters. The Jets HC noted that it’s not related to his training camp ailment, despite the similarities.

With the budding offensive star now day-to-day ahead of this week’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints, the receiving core is looking very thin. Remember, Corey Davis is now out for the season, although Denzel Mims and Keelan Cole have both returned from the COVID reserve.

You also still have Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith and possibly Vyncint Smith available if needed. None provide the impact of Moore though, who’s as dynamic a route-runner as they come.

Elijah Moore with a master class in route running. Sessions begin at 1 pm on Sundays. pic.twitter.com/1LtFnGbLrB — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) December 7, 2021

We will monitor this injury as the week goes on, but based on his social media accounts, the rookie doesn’t seem all that concerned.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!