Jets a Finalist for Former Defensive Player of the Year in 2019: Report

Joe Douglas and the New York Jets have been proactive in the early stages of NFL free agency signing Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson and re-signing All-Pro special teamer Braxton Berrios, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

One recent rumor has been more smoke than fire so far and that was Dan Graziano’s report that the Jets would “break the bank” for a cornerback. The two he suggested have actually already agreed to sign with other franchises.

Those players were J.C. Jackson — poached by the Los Angeles Chargers — and Carlton Davis who announced he would re-sign in Tampa Bay. There is one more big-name corner that Gang Green could be in on, however, according to the latest from beat reporter Connor Hughes.

When Hughes Speaks, You Listen

If we were grading track records this offseason, Hughes would definitely rank first. He not only nailed the Tomlinson and C.J. Uzomah signings (the latest breaking news) but also correctly predicted that the Jets were not that interested in Jackson or center Ryan Jensen.

Quite frankly, The Athletic’s NYJ reporter is on fire and his latest report involved a former defensive player of the year in 2019.

The three teams in on Stephon Gilmore are the #Jets, #49ers and #Raiders, sources tell @VicTafur, @LombardiHimself and me. Jets, 49ers believed to be most interested. 49ers hoping to get Gilmore for below what Jackson, Davis got ($15-$16 APY). — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 14, 2022

“The three teams in on Stephon Gilmore are the #Jets, #49ers and #Raiders, sources tell [Vic Tafur], [David Lombardi] and me. Jets, 49ers believed to be most interested. 49ers hoping to get Gilmore for below what Jackson, Davis got ($15-$16 APY),” he wrote.

Hughes did add a worrisome disclaimer though, noting: “Gilmore’s preference is believed to be to play for a winner. If Jets want him, they’re going to have to pay.”

Gilmore’s preference is believed to be to play for a winner. If Jets want him, they’re going to have to pay. https://t.co/7edcuxdtw7 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 14, 2022

Should the Jets Nab Gilmore?

There are two routes that Douglas can go at cornerback with the top two targets off the board. He could sign a cheaper free agent and then focus on the position more in the draft, or sign a pricey veteran on a short-term deal and call it a day.

Gilmore would obviously fit perfectly for option B, but how much would he cost?

Jackson and Davis both signed for less than expected, especially the former. The Chargers gave the New England Patriots ballhawk $16.5 million per year over five seasons.

J.C. Jackson's five-year, $82.5 million deal with the #Chargers: $25 million signing bonus

$40 million fully guaranteed in the first two years Trigger for the last three years: A $2M roster bonus due on the third day of each league year 2024-26. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2022

Davis similarly got $15 million per year to stay with the Bucs. So, what does that mean for Gilmore and if the Jets do have to pay the toll to get him, how much should they offer?

Is a contract of two years, $13 million too much or too little? It’s unclear at this point what Gilmore might be looking for but that number is exactly what the top-notch CB once made per season with the Pats and Panthers.

The market has gone up, of course, but Gilmore’s also gotten older. If Hughes’ report is accurate though, Douglas may have to pay a little extra to get him. Let’s say he comes as high as $15 million per year — on par with Davis — would that seal it?

San Francisco probably wouldn’t match New York at that price tag, and that may be what it takes to get this deal done. If they decide to pass on the cornerback position altogether, all eyes will be on rookie Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner in round one, who supposedly caught the attention of the Jets during the combine.

