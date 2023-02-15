Jets Predicted to Add Young ‘Playmaker’ at QB This Offseason

The New York Jets look like they’re going back to the well at the game’s most important position this offseason.

NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter released a three-round 2023 mock draft on Monday, February 13 for NFL dot com. In those projections he had the Jets selecting Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round.

“Richardson’s throws don’t always hit their targets, but his quick feet allow him to step up and out of the pocket, and he fits balls into tight spaces with easy velocity. His combination of agility and power as a runner is also intriguing. Don’t be surprised if he’s the best playmaker out of this QB crop four years down the road.”

In this mock, Richardson was the fourth quarterback prospect taken off the board to the Jets.

The Ultimate Dart Throw for the Jets at QB

Right now the Jets only have two quarterbacks under contract.

Zach Wilson the former No. 2 overall pick and fan-favorite Chris Streveler. Streveler is likely destined for the practice squad, but Wilson’s future is more up in the air.

Reuter said “it wouldn’t surprise” him if general manager Joe Douglas decided to trade away Wilson this offseason.

It will ultimately depend on how the rest of the quarterback room is constructed this offseason. If the Jets land the star veteran quarterback of their dreams in 2023, another investment in the first round at QB would be surprising.

If the Jets paid a large sum of money and/or assets to acquire a QB they wouldn’t be thinking about the future, they’d be thinking about the present and the current championship window.

In theory, if you paired Wilson with one of his idols growing up, like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the dynamic of that room could make sense.

However, if the Jets missed out on their top targets and ended up with a mid-tier option at quarterback, a selection in the first round would all of a sudden make a lot more sense.

Although that could make things incredibly awkward between Wilson and this new incoming top rookie quarterback like Richardson. At that point, the Jets would have to strongly consider hitting the reset button by dealing Wilson away to another franchise.

Breaking Down the Rest of the Jets Pick in This 3-Round Mock

In the second round with the No. 43 overall pick, Reuter had the Jets landing a brand new center in John Michael Schmitz out of Minnesota.

Veteran Connor McGovern is a free agent this offseason and at this point, the Jets have made no indication that they’re going to re-sign him.

In the third round with the No. 74 overall pick, Reuter flipped to the defensive side of the ball with the selection of Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley.

The Jets have two linebacker free agents heading to the open market in Kwon Alexander and Quincy Williams.

Head coach Robert Saleh seemed confident at the end of the season that the team will be able to retain the majority of their free agents, but that is always easier said than done.