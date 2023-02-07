Garrett Wilson Sends Strong Message to Aaron Rodgers Amid Jets Pursuit

The New York Jets are going all out in their pursuit of a star quarterback.

Gang Green wideout Garrett Wilson was doing some interviews during Super Bowl media week and he provided a viral clip.

During an appearance on Maggie and Perloff, the former Ohio State product was asked to pitch Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on why he should come to the Jets instead of the Las Vegas Raiders:

“The influx of young talent. We got a better team than the Raiders. We got a better team than them. At the end of the day go look at the rosters. Go look at how we played last year. Look at the analytics and you’ll see that we had every piece. You come in and we’re going to have a chance to do something special is what I’d tell him.”

Jets and Raiders Appear to Be 2 Eventual Finalists for Aaron Rodgers

Packers Insider Peter Bukowski joined me on my podcast and said the two most realistic teams that will be in the Rodgers sweepstakes are the Raiders and the Jets.

Apparently, the latest odds agree.

The folks over at Bookies dot com have the Jets (+275) and the Raiders (+300) as the betting favorites to land Rodgers, even over his own team the Packers (+325).

Las Vegas is expected to cut or trade Derek Carr ahead of his February 15 deadline where a large portion of his contract will become guaranteed. When that happens the Raiders will have a massive void to fill at QB1.

The Jets already have an empty spot on the depth chart at the starting quarterback position.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.