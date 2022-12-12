Jets WR Garrett Wilson Publicly Calls Out ‘Crazy’ NFL Officiating

A lot of New York Jets fans were unsatisfied with the officiating during the Buffalo Bills rematch on Sunday, December 11.

The fans weren’t the only ones who had some issues, rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson took to social media to share his frustrations.

“I ain’t got a call all season. One ref told me, ‘this ain’t Ohio State no more.’ Crazy.”

Wilson provided that commentary when he quote tweeted a video clip of himself getting whacked clearly out of bounds by Bills safety Jordan Poyer early in the third quarter over the weekend.

Wilson added on Twitter that the comment he heard from an official was during the “first Patriots game” at home but he didn’t remember the official’s name or “field number.”

Trying to Understand the Officiating Issue With Jets WR Garrett Wilson

There isn’t an official rule on this, but typically rookies who enter the NFL don’t get the same calls that other proven veterans get.

Obviously, there are a lot of variances here because there are different sets of officials all across the NFL and people call things differently.

However, to Wilson’s point, this wasn’t a subjective call like roughing the passer or passing interference. This one was pretty clear no matter what way you slice it.

On a third and 12 play with 14:08 remaining in the third quarter, Jets quarterback Mike White found an open Wilson for a first down.

As the former Ohio State product was stepping out of bounds he was absolutely smacked by Bills safety Jordan Poyer. When you watch both the replay and the still shot from Michael Nania on Twitter, it is pretty clear and obvious that Wilson is two yards out of bounds.

Despite that, the official didn’t throw a flag for unnecessary roughness or just a straight-up personal foul. As a matter of fact, he called nothing and allowed the game to continue to progress.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.