Jets Veteran Starter Admits He’s ‘Frustrated’ With Instability: Report

It’s been a strange — and not overly inspiring — week from the New York Jets, especially if your name is George Fant.

The starting offensive tackle played the left side in 2021 and performed admirably, to put it mildly. According to Pro Football Focus, Fant was excellent as a pass protector with just 18 quarterback pressures allowed over 594 pass-blocking snaps. Even more impressive, they only charged the LT with one sack and three QB hits.

Based on that performance, the coaching staff backed Fant as the left tackle this spring — ahead of former first-round draft pick Mekhi Becton. Unfortunately, things changed after the youngster’s latest injury and the Duane Brown signing.

Brown had never played right tackle in his career, so the Jet decide to rescind the promise they made to Fant and switch the more versatile player to RT. Desperate times call for desperate measures. Of course, the newcomer didn’t last very long, picking up a shoulder injury this week — and again the seesaw flipped.

Jets OT George Fant ‘Frustrated’ After Position Changes

As we enter the Jets’ Week 1 opener against the Baltimore Ravens, Fant is back at left tackle, his second position change of the offseason. Not only that, the veteran enters the campaign without the financial security he was hoping for.

Fant and the Jets front office had reportedly been discussing a potential contract extension all offseason, but never came to an agreement on terms.

“Obviously I’m frustrated,” Fant admitted to reporters on September 9, the Friday before Week 1. “It’s the second time I’ve had to move [positions] the week of a game. I can’t control it, but it’s obviously a frustrating situation.”

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt provided the locker room quote, and Newsday reporter Neil Best added that all Fant wants to do is “get comfortable and play a [specific] position.” No more flip-flopping back and forth.

That begs the question, if Brown does end up returning at some point this season, will Fant be asked the switch roles for a third time? — In a move back to right tackle?

It’s certainly possible, although there’s currently no confirmation on how long Brown will be sidelined.

Jets Really Know How to Treat ‘Em

Signing Fant has been one of general manager Joe Douglas’ best veteran moves on the job, outside of waiver claims like John Franklin-Myers and Braxton Berrios. And yet, the relationship appears to be souring.

A sleeper find, the Jets provided Fant with an opportunity to start and to his credit, he seized it. As a team captain in 2020, his numbers were average but in 2021, the blocker really honed his craft and steadied his game.

Some even argued that the left tackle was Gang Green’s most valuable player last season, although that honor ended up going to linebacker C.J. Mosley by the vote of his peers. Either way, Fant was up there as one of the franchise’s most reliable cogs in year one under Robert Saleh.

Now, the well-liked teammate and wonderful free agency find is “frustrated?” From an outside perspective, it’s disappointing, to say the least, especially with how thin the Jets are at offensive tackle.

All this could have been avoided if Douglas just rewarded Fant with a fair extension, as he did Franklin-Myers last fall. Instead, the Jets could potentially lose their best OT in free agency next spring with nothing but question marks at the position behind him.