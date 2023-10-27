Jets Make Final Call on Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed Ahead of Giants Game

Reinforcements are on the way for the New York Jets.

Head coach Robert Saleh told the media on Friday, October, 27 that both Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed have “cleared concussion protocol” and they will be good to go for Week 8 versus the New York Giants.

Coach Saleh announced that both Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed have cleared concussion protocol. They're back. pic.twitter.com/Kh1mJKxZmB — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 27, 2023

Reed has missed the last two games and Gardner missed the Philadelphia Eagles game in Week 6 prior to the bye.

Jets Have Newfound Depth at CB Ahead of Giants Game

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said “There might not be a better cornerback trio” in the league than what the Jets boast with Gardner, Reed, and Michael Carter II.

So undoubtedly the Jets will benefit from getting their top two cornerbacks back from injury.

However, while the cats were away the mice came to play.

Due to a rash of injuries the Jets were forced to play some of the other guys on the depth chart and practice squad and the results were outstanding.

According to Pro Football Focus’ grades, Bryce Hall has a 66.2 overall, 80.3 run defense, and a 62.6 coverage. He has appeared in four games and has made two starts so far this season.

Another player that was forced into action was cornerback Craig James. The Jets dumped him at the end of September and then brought him back in early October.

He started in Week 6 versus the Eagles and balled out. James had 41 defensive snaps, was targeted twice, didn’t allow a catch, and had a pass breakup in the end zone.

According to Ari Meirov, PFF had him graded as the second-best Jets defensive player on the field against the Eagles on October, 15.

#Jets CB Craig James was cut on 9/26 and then brought back on 10/3 after injuries piled up. He started on Sunday vs the #Eagles with Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed out … and went on to do this: – 41 defensive snaps

– Targeted twice

– 0 catches allowed

– 1 pass breakup. PFF made him… pic.twitter.com/dWT0XqKZRd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 16, 2023

After those performances by the lower-level players on the depth chart, the Jets have newfound depth heading into the stretch run of 2023.

Other Jets Injuries to Monitor Ahead of Week 8

Wide receiver and special teams standout Irvin Charles is “still dealing with a shoulder” according to coach Saleh. He won’t practice on Friday, October 27 and he’s officially listed as “doubtful” for the Giants game.

Rookie offensive lineman Joe Tippmann “is still dealing with his quad” and he was ruled out for Week 8.

Tippmann had been starting at right guard since Week 3, but now the Jets will have to make another change to the depth chart. Rich Cimini of ESPN said veteran Wes Schweitzer “is expected to start at RG.”

However, the Tippmann injury now leaves the Jets dangerously thin on the interior from a depth perspective. Cimini said veteran Billy Turner, an offensive tackle by trade, “has been practicing” at guard and will be the primary backup.

With Tippmann out, Wes Schweitzer is expected to start at RG. OT Billy Turner has been practicing at G and will be the backup. He started 16 games at RG in 2019 (Packers). They need to activate someone from the P squad to be the 8th OLM. I suspect it'll be Dennis Kelly. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 27, 2023

Cimini said he also expects the Jets to “activate someone” from the practice squad to serve as the team’s eight offensive linemen. Cimini’s guess is it’ll be “Dennis Kelly.”

Coach Saleh on injuries: OL Joe Tippmann will miss Sunday's game. WR Irv Charles will be doubtful. WR Randall Cobb and CB Michael Carter II will be limited at practice today. pic.twitter.com/inhFmVbFvm — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 27, 2023

Wide receiver Randall Cobb and cornerback Michael Carter II are dealing with some issues that’ll make them “limited” in practice on Friday, October 27.

Although their official designations will likely come over the weekend on whether or not they will play in the Giants game.