Jets Veteran Throws Zach Wilson Under the Bus in Postgame Comments

Football is the ultimate team sport and generally, you win and lose games as such.

That is the case for first-year players and veterans alike, but rookie quarterbacks usually end up getting even more slack from others around them. It’s a challenging game and no position is more of an adjustment than QB.

The defensive reads and knowledge of the playbook take time to master. 95% of the time, it comes with growing pains and Zach Wilson has had his fair share in 2021. The rookie has now thrown seven interceptions compared to two touchdowns.

A couple of these picks were late-game heaves, but the ratio is still glaring. He’s also been sacked 15 times in the short span, an even harsher statistic on the young signal-caller.

On September 26, one Jets veteran offensive lineman had some advice for Wilson, and it came off in a way that felt like he was blaming the rookie.

Class Is in Session

Greg Van Roten has stepped into a leadership role this summer as the franchise’s union player rep and one of the most experienced men on the roster. He also organized team outings at the New York Islanders’ home playoff games.

Perhaps this vocal role has gone to his head a bit though. After the game in Denver, ‘GVR’ was asked what Wilson can do to stay healthy and his answer veered off course a bit.

“He’s got to learn, this is the NFL, you’ve got to get the ball out. You can’t hold on to it trying to make a play and throw it deep down the field. And we’ve got to protect him better, it starts with us up front. So we got to get on the same page, I thought we were better today with our communication for the most part… they didn’t really pressure too much but when they did, they were successful and that’s the kind of things you need to stop. You also can’t be in third and 10, third and eight, and expect to convert all those. I know were weren’t very good on third down today and it starts with being in third and manageable.”

.@Connor_J_Hughes asked #Jets OL Greg Van Roten (@its_GVR) what needs to change b/c Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) is taking a beating out there, GVR used this opportunity to throw his QB under the bus, ‘he’s gotta learn this is the #NFL you got to get the ball out’: #NYJvsDEN pic.twitter.com/VXuWJP1xqO — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 27, 2021

Whether Van Roten is right or not is beside the point, you don’t publicly insult your quarterback, especially when he’s a rookie. To quote a college friend, ‘could you repeat that GVR? Wilson couldn’t hear you from that bus you just threw him under.’

To make matters worse, GVR has been the worst graded offensive lineman according to sites like Pro Football Focus and he’s clearly been the weak link of this unit so far. Leadership role or not, he’s not the player to make this type of statement because if Wilson wanted to return the favor, he has plenty of tape that he could highlight to do so.

Wilson Takes Team-First Approach





The BYU product has not played as well as us fans would have hoped but his off-the-field demeanor is all you can ask for.

In his postgame press conference, Wilson refused to blame his teammates once again. I’ll feature another Twitter clip from my partner Boy Green to showcase this.

A reporter after the game asked #Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) about all the WRs who dropped passes & instead of throwing them under the bus he said, ‘I could’ve thrown better passes & been more accurate.’ That’s a leader of men: #NYJvsDEN #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/bJfAayZ1Pd — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 27, 2021

When asked about all the dropped passes in Week 3, Wilson said he just has to “give [his receivers] some love [because they’re] busting their butt out there too.” He continued: “Not every throw is perfect, for sure it’s not, [so] I gotta be more accurate and give these guys some good throws and it’s tough. I think that just goes back to, football is a team game and it’s not one person. There’s definitely some plays individuals can make, especially myself but it all goes back to the team functioning and all 11 guys doing their job.”

Now I’ll ask you, which of these two seems like the six-plus-year NFL veteran after both these quotes?

It’s been a challenging start for Wilson, but the rookie gets it and understands what it takes to win as a team. GVR seems like he would rather cover his own you know what.

The right guard was a cut possibility this spring and summer, due to his contract situation, but injuries and inefficiency from his competition handed him the starting job. After last night’s quotes, many outraged fans called for his release on Twitter.

We’ll see if head coach Robert Saleh or GM Joe Douglas choose to address this matter.

