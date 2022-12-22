Ex-Jets 9-Game Starter Signs With Raider Nation

Last night on December 21, a former New York Jets linebacker popped up on the NFL’s official transaction log.

That player was Harvey Langi, a two-year contributor with Gang Green on defense and special teams that started nine games over his tenure as a Jet from 2019 through 2020. The BYU product had also been a staple in Brant Boyer’s unit before leaving in free agency after the regime change to head coach Robert Saleh.

At the time, Langi rejoined the New England Patriots, who he had previously begun his career with as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent the 2021 campaign and parts of 2022 with the Pats but most recently, the high-energy tackler appeared in three games with the Denver Broncos as a special teamer. Now he’ll join Raider Nation.

Ex-Jets LB Harvey Langi Signs Deal With Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders announced the news on Twitter, stating: “We have signed LB Harvey Langi to the practice squad and released LB Austin Calitro from the practice squad.”

Langi has shown an ability on special teams everywhere he’s been — which in part, is why he’s managed to find a job and log five or more appearances in every year since 2019.

As a Jet, Langi had his best season as an NFL professional, registering 60 total tackles, one quarterback hit, one pass defense and one fumble recovery in 2020. He accumulated 76 total tackles during his two campaigns with the franchise.

Now the journeyman linebacker will reunite with ex-Patriots front office executive Dave Ziegler, who’s currently serving as the general manager in Las Vegas alongside former Pats OC and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

C.J. Mosley Gets Fifth Pro Bowl Nod, First With Jets in 2022

Speaking of linebackers, defensive captain and MIKE-backer C.J. Mosley has finally secured his first Pro Bowl nod with the Jets after four with the Baltimore Ravens.

Due to his contract, Mosley has turned into a somewhat polarizing figure in New York despite being an absolute professional on and off the field. He’s a tackling machine with 130 so far in 2022 after 168 tackles a season ago.

At the same time, his flaws in coverage and pursuit are sometimes noticeable during games. For example, Mosley has allowed 457 yards in coverage in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus, which ranks dead last among Jets defenders ahead of cornerback Michael Carter II. He has been targeted 63 times by opposing quarterbacks (third behind CB D.J. Reed Jr. and Carter).

With more pieces around him, Mosley has certainly had a stronger year two under Coach Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, but he’s still significantly overpaid. At this stage of his career, his best assets are his leadership and experience, but he’s beginning to wear down physically at age 30.

Keep in mind that the NYJ front office decided to kick the can down the road a bit with Mosley this fall, freeing up some money short-term while creating a larger cap hit the next two seasons. SNY’s Connor Hughes explained the Pro Bowl linebacker’s cap situation in 2023 and 2024.

“Mosley’s new cap hit with Jets for ’22 is $5.6 [million],” he informed. “Future [cap] hits, [20]23: $21.46, 24: $21.45, 25 (void): $2.96, 26 (void): $2.96. Cutting him in ’23 would mean $11.84m dead charge & $10.12m savings. NYJ could do that. More likely [they cut him in] ’24 ($8.8m dead, $12.65m free).”

If Hughes is right, that would mean that Gang Green is on the hook for a hefty cap hit from Mosley next year, but they could also choose to cut him after June 1 — saving $17 million (each) over the next two seasons.

It’ll be interesting to see if Jets general manager Joe Douglas looks to replace him during the upcoming spring, or if they continue to rework his contract and keep him around for another run or two at the playoffs.