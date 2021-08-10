Emmy-Nominated Series ‘One Jets Drive’ Returns, How to Watch

After having tremendous success with the behind-the-scenes docuseries, Flight 2021: An Offseason with the New York Jets, the organization has decided to renew One Jets Drive for its fourth annual season.

Now on August 10, 2021, the wait is finally over Jets fans. At 8 p.m. eastern time tonight, your all-access pass to training camp at Florham Park begins.

One Jets Drive. Season 4. August 10. pic.twitter.com/dmPSeAZTr2 — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 14, 2021

Just hearing head coach Robert Saleh talk about how the opposition will have to deal with “our speed” and “our violence” in the trailer is enough to make any diehard fan run through the nearest brick wall.

The trailer concludes with another quote from the passionate Jets HC; “How can you guys get it together so we’re hitting on all cylinders come Sunday? So when a team walks onto the field with us, it’s an absolute ass-whooping.”

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

What Is One Jets Drive?





Play



🚨 ONE JETS DRIVE RETURNS TOMORROW NIGHT 🚨 | Episode 1 Teaser | The New York Jets | NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-08-10T00:00:06Z

In case you missed the first few seasons, One Jets Drive has become more than just the address of the Green and White training facility. It’s a behind-the-scenes documentary series that was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards this year for the 2020 production, winning two in 2018.

Think HBO’s Hard Knocks, except all-Jets all the time. The other difference is that the franchise’s version continues throughout the regular season, while Hard Knocks only takes place during training camp.

This season of Hard Knocks will also air episode one tonight, at 10 p.m. eastern time, so you can easily watch both shows live. The HBO series will focus on the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

More close to home, expect Flight 2021 2.0, with less scouting and personnel and more football. The four-part miniseries got every fan hyped for the fresh start that Coach Saleh and Zach Wilson are bringing to this franchise among others.

If you missed it, you can still binge it anytime, but do yourself a favor and watch it before you start One Jets Drive — continuity is key.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

How to Watch & What to Expect





Play



FLIGHT 2021: EPISODE 1 | The New York Jets | NFL The Jets offseason takes off with the search for a new head coach. With 10 draft picks in the fold and significant salary cap space, the staff embarks on a pivotal offseason under the leadership of third-year General Manager, Joe Douglas. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action:… 2021-06-22T00:00:04Z

As always, One Jets Drive will be available to stream via the New York Jets YouTube channel, nyjets.com, or the team’s official Facebook page.

It will not be released in one lump sum binge-worthy care package like Flight 2021 was. This docuseries takes place over the course of the 2021 campaign, meaning it is ongoing.

Last season spanned from August 4 to January 7 and included 13 episodes total, averaging 18 minutes in length according to Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor.

With how young and different this roster is looking heading into the preseason, there’s plenty to watch for in the docuseries this year.

General manager Joe Douglas and this front office have compiled a stout rookie class that was highly regarded by many analysts and publications. He has also brought in numerous high-priority free agents, like Carl Lawson and Corey Davis.

The Jets recently revealed their unofficial depth chart, which listed nine veteran starters that weren’t on the roster in 2020 and four additional rookie starters that are fresh off college ball. One of those four was sixth-round linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen, who has excelled in camp.

Not to mention a totally revamped coaching staff filled with Super Bowl pedigree. That includes a brand new defensive and offensive scheme and a new leader in Coach Saleh.

Simply put, if you love Jets football, you do not want to miss One Jets Drive.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Must Call About ‘Available’ 2020 First-Round Cornerback Talent