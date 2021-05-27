Increased NFL Cap Opens World of Possibilities for Jets

The NFL and NFLPA have officially agreed upon a new cap ceiling for 2022 at $208.2 million, and although the floor has not been set, the steep increase opens a world of possibilities for a general manager like Joe Douglas.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for 2022, per source. There is no cap floor as of now. The sides agreed last August to spread the COVID-related revenue shortfall from 2020 over several years, and the cap dropped to $182.5M this year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 26, 2021

According to Over The Cap, the New York Jets currently sit second in cap space with just over $25 million available in 2021, and then third in 2022 behind the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers at just over $67 million.

A lot could change from now until March, and the route Douglas chooses to go with this newfound maneuverability should be interesting to monitor. We’ll run through some of the front office game plans that JD could decide to enact.

Utilize Cap Space Short-term

We’ve already seen Douglas do this in the past, especially in 2020 on the defensive side. The GM chose to sign several players to one year prove it deals last offseason, including Brian Poole, Pierre Desir, Jordan Jenkins, Neville Hewitt, Patrick Onwuasor, Arthur Maulet, Breshad Perriman and more.

This strategy had mixed results, but based on the overall 2-14 record that followed, even the biggest JD fans would have to admit that this free agency class was a failure. At the same time, that doesn’t mean the same strategy cannot hit in 2021.

Here are some available free agents that may be interested in signing one-year deals this Summer, in order to bet on themselves and earn a long-term deal next Spring.

A move like this would also allow Douglas to keep his options open in 2022, in case he’s eyeing any of the big-name free agents from next year’s class.

Utilize Cap Space Long-term

A majority of the long-term free agency moves have already occurred, but this strategy could also apply to a trade target.

Julio Jones is currently the hottest name on the trade market outside of Aaron Rodgers. The two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler is coming off his first sub-1,000 yard season since 2013.

Julio Jones trade rumors heating up 👀 (h/t @JeffSchultzATL) pic.twitter.com/dcsPt1bljw — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) May 20, 2021

The Jets have the cap space to absorb Jones’ contract (which has a cap hit of $23 million-plus this year, and a little over $19 million the following two seasons), and the ample draft capital to acquire the wide receiver via trade. Plus he would add yet another weapon for rookie Zach Wilson.

Some other veteran options that may be available via trade are tight end Zach Ertz, cornerback J.C. Jackson and quarterback Nick Foles.

Save Cap Space & Trust in Youth

Coach Saleh was hired in part because he is a motivator of players, and also a harvester of talent. One could argue that bringing in one-year vets and large cap hits (like Jones) is actually counterproductive to all the progress that Douglas has made in rebuilding this franchise piece by piece.

Experienced players can help to grow and teach those around them, but they can also stifle development (especially if the free agents that are taking up playing time leave after one season).

Douglas and Saleh want to build a winning culture in New York, and that culture sometimes starts by having faith in the players that are working hard in camp everyday. It could end up being a mistake if they choose to replace their promising prospects before giving them a chance.

The Jets have plenty of options moving forward, with a wealth of cap space and draft capital to work with in 2022 and beyond. Douglas currently has 13 draft picks next season, including two first and second rounders.

What do you think the Jets should do with their cap space either short-term or in the future? Comment on our Facebook page (Heavy On Jets), or tweet @obermuller_nyj and we can discuss.