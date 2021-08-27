Official Injury Report for Preseason Week 3, Jets Versus Eagles

If you’re like us, you’re just hoping that the New York Jets just stay healthy in their third and final preseason game of August.
You see, it’s been a rough few weeks for the fanbase, from Alijah Vera-Tucker to Elijah Moore to Carl Lawson to Jarrad Davis to Denzel Mims to Vinny Curry and finally, to Mekhi Becton who entered concussion protocol this week — as well as many other lesser names.
Half the time general manager Joe Douglas makes a roster cut, you find out the player is joining the injured reserve shortly after the move is made. Now, fortunately, some of these injuries have been less severe than others, like Becton who should be ready for Week 1, or ‘AVT’ and Moore, who rejoined practice this week.
As head coach Robert Saleh always says though, you cannot replace live reps, and key members of the Green & White are missing a majority of the preseason ones. That’s worrisome.
So yes, you want to see Zach Wilson continue his encouraging preseason. You want to see C.J. Mosley out there making tackles or Corey Davis catching passes. You want to see Quinnen Williams take the field for the first time — but you want to see it all happen safely, and in moderation, because at the end of the day these games don’t count and the next ones do.
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report
As you should know by now, the Jets will play the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:30 p.m. eastern time tonight. For all NYJ info on the game, including how to watch, follow this link.
For the third time this preseason, Gang Green will likely face a second-team roster. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted out that head coach Nick Sirianni “will once again rest most, if not all of [his] starters.”
On top of that, their recent injury report lists Obi Melifonwu (CB), Michael Walker (WR), Tyree Jackson (TE), Jason Croom (TE) and Joe Ostman (LB) on injured reserve.
Players like Fletcher Cox (DT), Derek Barnett (DE), K’Von Wallace (S), Javon Hargrave (DT), Genard Avery (LB), Shaun Bradley (LB), Andre Dillard (OT) and kicker Jake Elliott have all been dealing with nagging injuries or worse. We saw a few of these veterans appear in joint practices this week but it’s unlikely most see snaps in tonight’s game.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts is also expected to sit, which means the Jets should see familiar faces in Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens.
New York Jets Injury Report
Without further ado, here is the official Green & White injury report for August 27.
INJURED RESERVE/OUT
- Carl Lawson, Achilles (DE), injured reserve.
- Vinny Curry, medical condition (DE), out for the season.
- Jarrad Davis, ankle (LB).
- Corey Ballentine, knee (CB), injured reserve.
- Zane Lewis, knee (DB), injured reserve.
- Cameron Clark, neck (OL), injured reserve.
- Teton Saltes, undisclosed (OT), injured reserve.
- Ashtyn Davis, foot rehab (S).
- Kyle Phillips, ankle rehab (DE).
- Quinnen Williams, foot rehab (DT), practiced this week.
- Mike White, ribs (QB).
- Mekhi Becton, head (OT).
- Parker Ferguson, undisclosed (OT), injured reserve.
- Saquan Hampton, Achilles (S), injured reserve.
EXTENDED ABSENCES/DOUBTFUL
- Chuma Edoga, knee (OT).
- Conor McDermott, knee (OT), carted off in Green Bay.
- Jimmy Murray, undisclosed (C/G), carted off in practice.
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, pectoral (G), practiced this week.
- Elijah Moore, quad (WR), practiced this week.
- Sheldon Rankins, knee (DT), practiced this week.
QUESTIONABLE
- Ryan Griffin, hamstring (TE).
- Denzel Mims, hip (WR).
- Ronald Blair, hamstring (DE).
- La’Mical Perine, foot (RB).
- Lamarcus Joyner, back spasms (S).
- Jabari Zuniga, ankle (DE).
- Justin Hardee, undisclosed (DB/ST).
- Del’Shawn Phillips, undisclosed (LB).
After a slight delay because of the weather, certain Jets began to take the field for warmups, but others did not. One major name that was missing was Wilson, the star rookie.
Per Leger Douzable on Twitter, other “key” Gang Green starters may be rested too based on precaution. The names he included were Mosley, Greg Van Roten, Connor McGovern, John Franklin-Myers, Corey Davis and the aforementioned Wilson.
Robby Sabo of Jets X-Factor added that Rankins, Moore, Vera-Tucker, Tevin Coleman, Tyler Kroft and Marcus Maye will not be playing either.
This is a developing story so check back for more updates!
