Official Injury Report for Preseason Week 3, Jets Versus Eagles

If you’re like us, you’re just hoping that the New York Jets just stay healthy in their third and final preseason game of August.

You see, it’s been a rough few weeks for the fanbase, from Alijah Vera-Tucker to Elijah Moore to Carl Lawson to Jarrad Davis to Denzel Mims to Vinny Curry and finally, to Mekhi Becton who entered concussion protocol this week — as well as many other lesser names.

Half the time general manager Joe Douglas makes a roster cut, you find out the player is joining the injured reserve shortly after the move is made. Now, fortunately, some of these injuries have been less severe than others, like Becton who should be ready for Week 1, or ‘AVT’ and Moore, who rejoined practice this week.

As head coach Robert Saleh always says though, you cannot replace live reps, and key members of the Green & White are missing a majority of the preseason ones. That’s worrisome.

So yes, you want to see Zach Wilson continue his encouraging preseason. You want to see C.J. Mosley out there making tackles or Corey Davis catching passes. You want to see Quinnen Williams take the field for the first time — but you want to see it all happen safely, and in moderation, because at the end of the day these games don’t count and the next ones do.

Preseason Week 3 Game Preview Vs Eagles | 2-Minute Drill | The New York Jets | NFL Senior reporter Eric Allen along with team reporter Ethan Greenberg preview the team's upcoming third preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-08-26T20:18:49Z

As you should know by now, the Jets will play the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:30 p.m. eastern time tonight. For all NYJ info on the game, including how to watch, follow this link.

For the third time this preseason, Gang Green will likely face a second-team roster. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted out that head coach Nick Sirianni “will once again rest most, if not all of [his] starters.”

Nick Sirianni has said he values the #Eagles’ joint practices because they can show more of their scheme than in games, where everyone has access to the film. Plus, it provides game-type situations in a more controlled setting. We’ll see how the strategy works out. https://t.co/N7hXq81Pbu — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 27, 2021

On top of that, their recent injury report lists Obi Melifonwu (CB), Michael Walker (WR), Tyree Jackson (TE), Jason Croom (TE) and Joe Ostman (LB) on injured reserve.

Players like Fletcher Cox (DT), Derek Barnett (DE), K’Von Wallace (S), Javon Hargrave (DT), Genard Avery (LB), Shaun Bradley (LB), Andre Dillard (OT) and kicker Jake Elliott have all been dealing with nagging injuries or worse. We saw a few of these veterans appear in joint practices this week but it’s unlikely most see snaps in tonight’s game.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is also expected to sit, which means the Jets should see familiar faces in Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Robert Saleh Training Camp Press Conference (8/25) | New York Jets | NFL Head coach Robert Saleh speaks with reporters following the second joint practice with the Eagles. #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets videos: bit.ly/2rkCbal For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/jets/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/nyjets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nyjets/ Get the App:… 2021-08-25T16:30:04Z

Without further ado, here is the official Green & White injury report for August 27.

INJURED RESERVE/OUT

Carl Lawson, Achilles (DE), injured reserve.

Vinny Curry, medical condition (DE), out for the season.

Jarrad Davis, ankle (LB).

Corey Ballentine, knee (CB), injured reserve.

Zane Lewis, knee (DB), injured reserve.

Cameron Clark, neck (OL), injured reserve.

Teton Saltes, undisclosed (OT), injured reserve.

Ashtyn Davis, foot rehab (S).

Kyle Phillips, ankle rehab (DE).

Quinnen Williams, foot rehab (DT), practiced this week.

Mike White, ribs (QB).

Mekhi Becton, head (OT).

Parker Ferguson, undisclosed (OT), injured reserve.

Saquan Hampton, Achilles (S), injured reserve.

EXTENDED ABSENCES/DOUBTFUL

Chuma Edoga, knee (OT).

Conor McDermott, knee (OT), carted off in Green Bay.

Jimmy Murray, undisclosed (C/G), carted off in practice.

Alijah Vera-Tucker, pectoral (G), practiced this week.

Elijah Moore, quad (WR), practiced this week.

Sheldon Rankins, knee (DT), practiced this week.

QUESTIONABLE

Ryan Griffin, hamstring (TE).

Denzel Mims, hip (WR).

Ronald Blair, hamstring (DE).

La’Mical Perine, foot (RB).

Lamarcus Joyner, back spasms (S).

Jabari Zuniga, ankle (DE).

Justin Hardee, undisclosed (DB/ST).

Del’Shawn Phillips, undisclosed (LB).

After a slight delay because of the weather, certain Jets began to take the field for warmups, but others did not. One major name that was missing was Wilson, the star rookie.

#Jets have only two QBs in uniform tonight: James Morgan and Josh Johnson. Next up for Zach Wilson: Sept. 12 at Carolina. (Mike White also sitting this one out) — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 27, 2021

Per Leger Douzable on Twitter, other “key” Gang Green starters may be rested too based on precaution. The names he included were Mosley, Greg Van Roten, Connor McGovern, John Franklin-Myers, Corey Davis and the aforementioned Wilson.

Looks like some of the key Veterans starters for the Jets won't play tonight Moseley, Van Roten, McGovern, JFM Corey Davis, and Zach Wilson in streets clothes. — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) August 27, 2021

Robby Sabo of Jets X-Factor added that Rankins, Moore, Vera-Tucker, Tevin Coleman, Tyler Kroft and Marcus Maye will not be playing either.

No Zach Wilson or Mike White (injury), and not too many starters for the New York Jets tonight. Others who'll be sitting include Becton, AVT, T.Coleman, C.Davis, Maye, Mosley, CMG, GVR, E.Moore, Q, JFM, Rankins, Kroft. Gonna be a James Morgan night. — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) August 27, 2021

This is a developing story so check back for more updates!

