Jets Youngster Cut After Being ‘Subject of Trade Calls’: Report

NFL cutdown day has been chaotic — but did you really expect anything less?

Things were going mostly according to plan in New York Jets land and then a few bombshells dropped like wildfire. Running back Tevin Coleman, released (for now). Tight end Kenny Yeboah, waived. Safeties Jason Pinnock and Will Parks, cut.

I think NYJ believe Pinnock will clear waivers so they can get him back on PS. Might not be the case for an extra DL they end up keeping https://t.co/TaCrYNh8yA — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 30, 2022

As Jets fans searched the Twittersphere for some sort of explanation on Pinnock and Parks, one more note from an NFL insider flew way under the radar, and it involved second-year cornerback Isaiah Dunn.

Dunn’s Popularity Could End Jets Tenure

Upon announcing Dunn’s release, Pro Football Network NFL insider Aaron Wilson provided some juicy gossip on the DB.

“Jets 2nd-year CB Isaiah Dunn, subject of trade calls, has been told he’ll be released, per a league source,” Wilson informed. “With [a] crowded corner room, Dunn could be a popular waivers claim if [a] trade doesn’t work out. Was on [the] 53-man roster all of 2021 and, at one point, was a starter.”

The wording is a little tricky here, but it appears that Dunn would only be traded if another NFL team elects to bypass waivers to secure him. Having said that, the Oregon State product looks like a popular claim candidate either way.

After an up-and-down year and a half tenure with Gang Green that included one start and 12 appearances, it’s certainly possible that we’ve seen the last of the coveted youngster — assuming Wilson’s report is accurate. And with Dunn and Javelin Guidry on waivers, the cornerback room currently flaunts D.J. Reed Jr., Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Michael Carter II, Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, Rachad Wildgoose and special teamer Justin Hardee.

UDFAs Enter & Leave Organization Together

The aforementioned Yeboah and Dunn were both priority UDFAs for New York in 2021, so it’s only right that they exit on August 30 together (potentially). Although the tight end was already cut last summer, the Jets managed to retain him on the practice squad and may attempt to do so again. The same can be said for Dunn but he looks less likely to clear waivers.

Despite entering the building with a ton of outside hype from fans, neither Yeboah nor Dunn lived up to the billing when they received their NFL opportunities.

The Jets responded by loading up on both positions over the offseason. We already mentioned Reed and Gardner but general manager Joe Douglas did much more work at tight end, signing two veterans before drafting Ohio State star Jeremy Ruckert.

Those additions made it an uphill battle for Yeboah and Dunn this summer and in the end, neither was able to change the narrative that was written. At tight end, blocking expert Trevon Wesco and pass-catcher Lawrence Cager still remain as bubble hopefuls.

The Jets may not have room for both, depending on what happens with fullback Nick Bawden, and could also cut the pair in theory — rolling with three tight ends.

Should Yeboah depart on waivers, he’ll finish his NYJ career with two catches for 36 yards over 54 offensive snaps, adding 114 snaps on special teams during his nine outings. Dunn registered eight tackles and two passes defended, with 114 defensive snaps and another 80 on special teams.