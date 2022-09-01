Recently Cut Jets Pass Rusher Bolts to NFC on New Deal

The New York Jets released a promising pass rusher and now he has found a new NFL home.

Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune confirmed that the Seattle Seahawks have signed defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad.

Yes, for those who asked, GM John Schneider said today his Seahawks were signing to the practice squad cornerback Xavier Crawford and pass rusher Jabari Zuniga (from Florida and lastly NYJ) — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 1, 2022

Tough Decisions

The 25-year-old originally entered the league as an infamous member of the 2020 NFL draft class for the Jets. He was selected with the No. 79 overall pick in the third round.

Zuniga had some injuries that “haunted” him during his college career, per NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein. Unfortunately, that followed him in his rookie season with the Jets as he was only able to suit up for eight contests.

Then last year he couldn’t even crack the 53-man roster getting dumped in only his second season. Gang Green did end up bringing him back on the practice squad, but it was still disappointing nonetheless.

However this offseason Zuniga burst on the scene and impressed during both training camp and preseason action. So much so that over the last few weeks there has been legitimate trade buzz around him.

However, despite that rumored interest, Zuniga was just straight released as the Jets worked their way down to the 53-man roster.

There was a thought that he would be a practice squad candidate, as he was last year, but that didn’t happen this time around.

Zuniga is now going to shake things up by jumping onto another NFL team’s practice squad. Perhaps in Seattle, there may be a clearer path to playing time with the Jets being so loaded on the defensive line.

Evaluating What’s Left

The Jets decided to keep 11 defensive linemen on their 53-man roster. Although it seems like veteran Vinny Curry is destined for injured reserve which would make him ineligible for the first four weeks of the 2022 season.

The first game Curry would be able to return for is the Week 5 home game versus the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 9.

If that happens it would open up a roster spot and that could go to another defensive lineman.

Also Gang Green has three additional defensive linemen on their practice squad:

Interestingly the Jets didn’t keep many fringe defensive ends outside of Curry and maybe Bryce Huff, although he seemed pretty secure. It is unclear how close Zuniga was to cracking this final group.

When you evaluate this entire defensive line, there aren’t any proven stars yet. Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams both have a chance to ascend to that level with a good 2022 campaign.

However, what they lack in apparent star power, they more than make up for with depth. The hope from the organization is the collective efforts of five to seven guys all contributing will still have a huge impact on the defensive side of the ball.

