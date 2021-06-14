The Jamison Crowder-Jets Saga Takes Another Turn

We have been reporting on every twist and turn of the Jamison Crowder contract situation since the 2021 offseason first began in March.

At first, it seemed to be a question of whether or not the slot receiver would be traded. Then later those rumors turned into whether or not Crowder would end up cut as a cap casualty.

Next, Robert Saleh eased tensions a bit when he confirmed that the wide receiver was expected to join the team at mandatory training camp. That calm only lasted a few short days though, as rumors swirled again. This time, the Jets supposedly wanted Crowder to take a 50% pay cut (at least) in a restructured deal.

Finally, on June 14, 2021, we have the latest development in this back-and-forth saga.

Source confirms that WR Jamison Crowder has re-worked his contract to stay with the #Jets, as @RapSheet reported. The Jets had the leverage in this situation. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 14, 2021

As ESPN’s Rich Cimini put it, Joe Douglas had all the leverage, but does that mean Crowder took a major pay cut? Word has yet to be released on the details of the new deal.

Will Crowder Remain a Jet in 2021?

The question we all want to be answered is sadly still left wanting. This reworked contract does not necessarily mean that Crowder remains with the franchise in 2021, but it’s definitely a positive sign.

Even more encouraging, the slot receiver is in the building per Cimini.

Crowder will attend tomorrow's minicamp. In fact, he's already in the building. https://t.co/4oreRxjjHO — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 14, 2021

If Crowder agreed to restructure his deal and he’s at Florham Park, how is it possible that he may be on a different team in 2021 (you may be asking yourself)?

The answer is that he could still be traded. If the Jets wanted to deal Crowder for help at a different position or any sort of draft capital that mattered, they first had to rework his financial situation to make it more appealing towards possible suitors.

With the emergence of players like Elijah Moore, Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios at OTAs, this is still a possibility for Douglas in the future, but a trade like this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

For right now, Crowder is still a Jet. Take some solace in that fact.

Coach Saleh even alluded to this when addressing the media on June 4, 2021: “Jamison’s definitely got a role here, and we’re excited to have him.”

What to Do With the Newfound Cap?

We don’t know how much of a pay cut Crowder took, but we know that he will make “significantly less” than $11.375 million in 2021.

Jamison Crowder and the Jets have finalized a renegotiated contract for the 2021 season. What does the move mean for this season and his future with the team? (@RVacchianoSNY) pic.twitter.com/RX32W47sna — Jets Videos (@snyjets) June 14, 2021

At the very least, the Jets should have a few extra millions to work with after this deal, so what should Douglas do with the newfound cap space? Here’s a list of possibilities.

Did I miss anything? Obviously, there’s still a ton of work to be done for Douglas and this front office, but this Crowder update checks one matter off the list for the time being.

It also secures another dynamic weapon to help develop rookie signal-caller, Zach Wilson. While it’s unclear how Mike LaFleur plans to use all of his wide receivers, it’s a good problem to have, and one that Jets fans haven’t seen in a long time.

Should the Jets keep Jamison Crowder, or shop him on the trade block? Let us know on Facebook @HeavyOnJets, or Twitter @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25.