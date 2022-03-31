Ex-Jets Fan Favorite Touted as ‘Homerun’ Coaching Hire

Seven seasons, 388 receptions, almost 5,000 receiving yards, 21 touchdowns and 260 first downs — that’s what former New York Jets fan favorite wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery contributed on the field for Gang Green, but he was so much more than that.

Cotchery was a leader that embodied heart and grit. He never quit on a game or a play, and he was always proud to wear green. The beloved receiver was also intelligent on and off the field, bringing experience and savvy to his position with a bachelor’s degree in sports management.

It’s hard to think of a better coaching addition to mentor the youth of the sport, and it appears that the Limestone University Saints would agree.

Cotchery ‘Grateful & Excited’ to Join Saints

Originally a fourth-round draft pick out of North Carolina State, the 12-year NFL pro played his last snap in 2015, although he did not retire straight away. Cotchery has always loved the game and after two years on the sidelines, he decided to get into coaching.

The wide-out spent three seasons with the Carolina Panthers as an assistant wide receivers coach under Ron Rivera. After the head coaching regime changed hands with Matt Rhule taking over, Cotchery was out of a job.

In 2022, the former Jet has earned his second opportunity as a teacher, and this time he’s mentoring college athletes. During a press release, Limestone athletics announced that head coach Mike Furrey had hired Cotchery to his staff as a wide receivers coach.

“We definitely hit a homerun with Coach Cotchery joining our program,” Furrey stated. “With his experience playing at such a high level, and the time he spent coaching on Ron Rivera’s staff with the Carolina Panthers, Jerricho has much to teach these young men about football and, more importantly, about life.”

Cotchery expressed his thanks and appreciation: “I am very grateful and excited to be joining Coach Furrey’s excellent coaching staff here at Limestone University. I share not only Coach Furrey’s passion for the game of football, but also in helping to develop young men.”

Resume Is Built to Succeed

The Saints praised Cotchery for his work as a coach with Panthers rookie D.J. Moore in 2018, as well as his part in the franchise’s 2017 playoff berth. Furrey called this a “homerun” hire for the program and it’s easy to see why.

First is his wealth of experience. Jets fans will remember the reliable pass-catcher for his time in New York, but he also logged three seasons in Pittsburgh and two in Carolina — including a Super Bowl appearance in his final season.

As a player, we already mentioned some of the statistics but the true value of Cotchery’s consistency and clutch factor is hard to measure. In his top moments with the Jets, the popular WR always dug deep and elevated, finding more.

He did the same in college. As a Wolfpack legend at N.C. State, Cotchery broke Torry Holt’s record for career receptions.

Finally, Limestone noted Cotchery’s postseason records with the Green & White: “Playoff receptions (30), yards per reception in a playoff game (25), total return yards (294), and most 100-yard receiving games (2).”

A homerun addition indeed.

