Jets’ Flight 2021 Airing: What It Entails & How to Watch

We are officially in the doldrums of an NFL summer. The minicamps are complete and there are still weeks to go before training camp and preseason.

The New York Jets decided to capitalize on this slow period with an exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary on Gang Green’s 2021 offseason. The docuseries airs tonight, June 21, 2021.

FLIGHT 2021 DROPS TONIGHT ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/yZoY95dSmL — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 21, 2021

Flight 2021? What’s This All About?

Forget HBO, the Jets just went and decided to do their own Hard Knocks this season, except their version will put the emphasis on the offseason, rather than the preseason.

Under the official title, Flight 2021: An Offseason with the New York Jets, the four-episode event is expected to focus on things like the hiring of Robert Saleh, the return of owner Woody Johnson, and the decision-making process within the 2021 NFL draft and free agency period.

It could also feature some moments from OTAs or player arrivals, as well as analysis from local radio personalities like Chris Canty and Boomer Esiason. Watch the official trailer below.

This past weekend was just the start. Coming in June, a four-part documentary event with access like you've never seen before. 𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙁𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏: 𝘼𝙣 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙔𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙅𝙚𝙩𝙨 pic.twitter.com/19amBzb0j9 — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 4, 2021

How to Watch

The Jets didn’t elect to sell this content to the highest bidder. Instead, they decided to keep the entire thing in-house and pretty secretive if I may say so myself, which does add to the intrigue.

All four episodes will be released tonight, June 21, 2021, at 8 p.m. eastern time. They can be found on nyjets.com, the team’s official Facebook page, or the Jets’ YouTube channel.

The franchise released a second trailer on June 3, 2021, which gave a live look at the Jets scouting team as they discussed whether or not to trade up for a player in the first round of the 2021 draft.





Play



FLIGHT 2021 COMING JUNE 21 | Official Trailer No. 2 | New York Jets It's official, the Flight 2021 docuseries will begin streaming on June 21, 2021. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-06-03T16:00:01Z

He isn’t named in the trailer, but it’s assumed that they are talking about USC left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who the Jets ended up trading up for with the Minnesota Vikings.

Reasons for Optimism

It’s uncommon that we see the Jets organization this optimistic ahead of a season, especially when you consider all the moving parts this offseason. The Johnson family must be very pleased with the direction under Douglas and Saleh, as most fans are.

The Jets have a rookie quarterback that has more raw talent than any green and white signal-caller in a long time. They have an entirely new coaching staff that comes with Super Bowl pedigree.

They have young offensive playmakers like Elijah Moore and Michael Carter impressing veterans in camp. They have big-name free agents like Carl Lawson, Corey Davis and Sheldon Rankins.

The team even has a favorable schedule in 2021, which could inspire a better record than most talking heads assume the Jets will have.

Most important of all, it appears the culture is changing at One Jets Drive. That type of mentality switch can lead to winning football in a hurry in this league.

“I feel it here with this team, I feel something that could be special,” Johnson told reporters during his first press conference back on the scene since 2017.

We feel it too Woody, and that’s why we’ll be watching tonight.

Do you like the idea of a behind-the-scenes docuseries for the Jets? Let us know on Facebook @HeavyOnJets, or Twitter @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25.

READ NEXT: NFL Insider Disrespects New York Jets & Robert Saleh in 2021