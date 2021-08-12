Deflating Injury Could Sideline Jets’ Rising Star for Giants Opener

Everything was going so well, but as New York Jets fans, we should know better than to be overly optimistic.

On August 12, 2021, a cruel reminder made all of Gang Green nation hold their breath. Sensational prospect Elijah Moore left practice with a quad injury.

Elijah Moore is being evaluated for a quad issue. Robert Saleh: "I'm an optimist, so I'm never worried until I'm worried" pic.twitter.com/OWk4JEuYgd — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 12, 2021

Saleh Addresses Media on Moore Injury





The sky isn’t falling just yet. We’ll all have to wait anxiously on an MRI of the rookie’s quad and pray that nothing serious has occurred. That includes head coach Robert Saleh, who spoke on the injury after practice.

“He’s being evaluated for a quad,” Saleh informed the media, “so we’ll have more details later on in the afternoon.”

The Jets HC said that “depending on the prognosis,” it could “for sure” keep him out of Saturday’s preseason game against the New York Giants. He continued: “It probably will involve an MRI. Whether it was nothing or something, they’re always going to check and go through all those protocols to make sure they check every box.”

It sounds like the rookie is in good hands, but trainers can’t prevent anything that’s already happened. For now, the best thing to do is hope for the best.

Highly-Anticipated Rookie Debut Put on Hold?

The dynamic wide receiver’s official Jets debut will most likely be pushed back a week, and that’s the best-case scenario.

Even if all goes well with the MRI and testing, it’s hard to see Saleh and this staff rushing an integral piece like Moore back for the first preseason game. Reps are important, sure, but health takes precedent.

Besides, if the Alijah Vera-Tucker nagging injury situation has taught us anything, it’s that Saleh’s administration will err on the side of caution with its marquee players.

AVT unlikely for Saturday.

Elijah Moore quad being evaluated, may not play Saturday.

Zach Wilson to play first 2 series on Saturday. well damn, there goes our rookie debut. 🤦 #Jets #JetsCamp — Mike Obermuller (@obermuller_nyj) August 12, 2021

The Ole Miss product has proven time and time again that he’s in that top tier. Outside of Carl Lawson, no Jet has been more consistent than Moore throughout OTAs and training camp.

Any extended absence will be a major loss for the franchise and an equally large loss for a fanbase that has been starving for a young playmaker.

In terms of Vera-Tucker, Saleh noted that “he’s getting closer,” adding that it’s just a matter of the left guard “gaining a little bit of strength back” in his pectoral. The head coach responded, “hopefully,” when asked if the USC product would be ready for preseason Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.

Update on Zach Wilson Snap Count

As mentioned in the tweet above, Zach Wilson’s playing time on Saturday may have also just been downgraded by a slight margin. Coach Saleh walked back his initial comments on the rookie quarterback playing “at least [the] first quarter.”

“So we’re thinking about a quarter, a couple of series, for all those guys and just kind of get [Wilson] his first action,” the Jets HC stated today. You’ll note that it’s a minor rephrasing from his quote on August 9, but that tweak could make all the difference on whether the second overall pick plays 15 full minutes or two offensive possessions.

At the very least, this alteration seems to end any chance of the rookie playing the entire first half, however unlikely that may have been in the first place.

As for facing another franchise, Saleh admitted that his team couldn’t be happier. “We’re sick of each other,” the head coach said with a chuckle, “we’re sick of seeing the same defense, we’re sick of seeing the same offense, and they’re ready to see a different color and they’re ready to go against different schemes and be challenged in different ways.”

The Jets and Giants kick off the annual ‘Snoopy Bowl’ at 7.30 p.m. eastern time on Saturday, August 14.

