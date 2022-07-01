Things are about to get real ugly.

A former big-money New York Jets free agent is taking his talents to the boxing ring.

Le’Veon Bell announced on Twitter that his fight with future Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson is “official”:

& it’s official 🍿👀 nothing else needs to be said, let’s gooo pic.twitter.com/lBGwwI7nyg — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 1, 2022

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Fascinating Bout

Play

Video Video related to ex-big money jets free agent set to punch hall of famer in the face 2022-07-01T19:43:27-04:00

In what is being billed as the “Battle of the Running Backs”, Bell will fight Peterson in a celebrity boxing match on Saturday, July 30.

Bell’s caption on the announcement said, “& it’s official, nothing else needs to be said, let’s gooo.”

The 30-year-old running back played this past season for both the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In eight games the former Michigan State product racked up 131 yards from scrimmage serving mostly in a reserve role.

While the elder statesmen Peterson is 37 years of age and also suited up for two NFL franchises last season (Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks). He was equally ineffective with only 106 total yards from scrimmage.

Now both players will be turning in their cleats for boxing gloves as they look to make history in the ring.

Oh What Could Have Been

Play

2K celebration, Jets WR Braxton Berrios sounds off on Patriots, Zach Wilson Boy Green celebrates 2,000 subscribers + New York Jets WR Braxton Berrios sounds off on his stay with the New England Patriots + why Zach Wilson will pop in 2022! Make sure you like the video, hit subscribe, and check out the Boy Green merch store: my-store-11201970.creator-spring.com/ 2022-06-30T07:39:33Z

Bell originally signed with the Jets during the 2019 free agency period.

After sitting out the entire 2018 season in an ugly holdout with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the talented playmaker was able to go find a new home.

On March 13 Bell signed a massive $52.5 million contract across four years to be the main squeeze on the Jets. He was expected to bring his dynamic ability as both a runner and receiver to New York.

Sadly all the success and accolades Bell achieved in Pittsburgh weren’t replicated with the Jets.

In 17 games across a season and a half, Bell just didn’t have the same burst:

863 rushing yards

3.3 yards per attempt

Four total touchdowns

Le'Veon Bell made $28M in 18 games with the Jets. Gamble Won 💰 https://t.co/Wi47MTDaeL pic.twitter.com/hc7UnVBIwE — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 14, 2020

Ultimately the entire 2019 and ensuing 2020 seasons were a dumpster fire. That covered the entire Adam Gase era which featured leaks that the coach didn’t even want Bell on the roster making for some awkward interviews and press conferences.

During that two-year stretch Gang Green went 9-23 and the franchise took a major step back.

Now all of that is in the past, very much like the professional football careers of both Bell and Peterson. Instead, they will attempt to punch each other in the face for some Pay Per View celebrity boxing.

Bell has the edge in age and the fact that he has trained in a boxing ring throughout his career to stay in shape during NFL offseasons. While Peterson is much older but has always prided himself on his top-notch physique.

Regardless of which side you’re rooting for it should be interesting to see these two super athletes jump in the ring.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: NFL Personnel Dish on Jets QB Zach Wilson: ‘Turnovers Were Ugly as F***’