Ex-Jets Starting WR Flips Sides, Signs With AFC Rival: Report

The New York Jets lost another pending free agent, this time to a bitter division rival.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson shared the news on Twitter that wide receiver Jamison Crowder has signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. That contract could be worth up to $4 million, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

WR Jamison Crowder signing a one year deal with Bills, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 21, 2022

The 28-year-old (will be 29 by the start of the 2022 season) is coming off of a three-year successful run with the green and white:

188 catches

1,979 yards

14 touchdowns

This will be the third NFL stop of his career.

The former Duke product originally came into the league as the No. 105 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Washington Football Team.

Now he will join a red hot Bills offense manned by one of the best quarterbacks in all of football in Josh Allen.

Buffalo has been to the playoffs in three straight years including four of their last five under the leadership of head coach Sean McDermott.

With Crowder now officially off the board, the Jets desperately need to add a high floor veteran to the wide receiving corps.

Gang Green currently has eight wideouts listed on the roster sheet:

While a starting trio of Davis, Moore, and Berrios isn’t terrible, it isn’t great either. A single injury to any of their top three guys will leave the team crippled.

There is an expectation that they’ll add a receiver in the first round for the first time in over 21 years. That should certainly help, but even beyond that, they need a player that can round out the group.

Crowder would’ve been a phenomenal re-sign candidate with his knowledge of the offense, ability to create separation, and even his contributions in some gadget plays.

Jamison Crowder pulled off the trick play to toss a 43-yard TD for the @NYJets 😮 (🎥: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/FFr4pvNZ8z — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 27, 2020

However, now he is playing for the enemy in the Bills, which means the Jets must pivot.

One name to keep an eye out for is Keelan Cole who remains unsigned in free agency.

He is 28 years old (will turn 29 by the start of the 2022 season). Cole started the year hot as a guy who always stepped up when called upon. Although as we progressed through the year he had some struggles with catching the football and making plays.

All in all, he appeared in 15 games, starting in 11 of those, and registered 28 catches for 449 yards and one touchdown. There is a lot more potential under the surface and a second year in the system should only help his chemistry and knowledge of the offense.

The goal of this offseason for the Jets was to surround their young quarterback, Zach Wilson, with as many weapons and as much protection as possible.

While they did some solid work in free agency with upgrades to the trenches (Laken Tomlinson) and at the tight end spot (CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin), they still need so much more.

