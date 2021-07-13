Connection From Joe Douglas’ Past Will Help Jets Develop Youth

If there weren’t enough examples that this New York Jets franchise is changing for the better, here’s another one for you.

Earlier today on July 13, 2021, beat reporter Connor Hughes announced that the Jets would be holding a second joint practice during training camp, this time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

More joint practices for the #Jets. They will also practice against the Packers before their preseason battle. Joint practices carry more weight this year with absence of fourth preseason game. https://t.co/7C1RNTAinF — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 13, 2021

As Hughes noted in the tweet, the Green and White already scheduled joint practices with the Green Bay Packers on their preseason trip out to Lambeau Field. He also made a very key point that these “joint practices carry more weight this year” with one less preseason game on the docket.

Last season we saw the effect of zero preseason games. The 2020 Jets looked lost, unprepared and thoroughly outmatched the first few weeks of the season. This was also under former HC Adam Gase but don’t underestimate the time it takes to mesh around a new playbook.

The Jets have an entirely different coaching staff in 2021 and an extremely young roster. They’ll need as many preseason reps as they can get.

Jets Ties Coming in Handy

While it is somewhat fortunate that the Jets play the Packers and Eagles during the preseason of all teams, the staff ties throughout each organization definitely helped to work out these useful practice sessions.

Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur is the older brother to Jets OC Mike LaFleur, not to mention Matt was the best man at Robert Saleh’s wedding as a close friend and former roommate.

This time it’s general manager Joe Douglas’ turn to bust out the Rolodex. The ex-Eagles assistant general manager was an “integral” part of the 2017 season Super Bowl run in Philly. There’s no doubt that Douglas put in a call to colleague and friend, Howie Roseman, who had nothing but good things to say about the Jets GM when he took the job in New York.

As he joins the New York Jets as General Manager, we thank Joe Douglas for his contributions. 📰: https://t.co/xhP0u9OVov pic.twitter.com/DqT9d2l2T9 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 8, 2019

The Douglas and Saleh hires have given the Jets something that they lost under Gase, respect.

This team became an NFL laughing stock the past two years but let this act as a warning. Any opponent who doesn’t recognize that this is an entirely different franchise in 2021 will be facing a stark reality on the football field. “All Gas.”

Football Is Almost Back

The Jets Twitter account also released a statement today, and it involved dates that fans should be aware of.

Mark those calendars. pic.twitter.com/Ug4lmPIZMP — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 13, 2021

While the official return date is set for Saturday, July 31, Gang Green will have most of its training camp throughout August. There will be a special MetLife Stadium nighttime practice on Saturday, August 7, at 7:00 p.m.

The Jets-Eagles joint practices will then occur at Florham Park on August 24 and 25.

Same Old Jets Is Gone

The team still has to prove it on the field but I’m convinced that the “same old Jets” mindset around the league will change in 2021 — or be changed.

We have already witnessed a difference in professionalism, character, organizational competence and confidence. The Jets gave an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at their entire scouting operation and offseason mentality, and it was fantastic.

The HBO-quality production, Flight 2021: An Offseason with the New York Jets, told fans that the Jets are proud of the strides they have made since hiring Saleh, and they should be. This franchise has come a long way in a short amount of time, but there’s still a long way to go.

Douglas and Saleh have made it clear that they won’t rest until they hoist the Lombardi Trophy, and that right there is all you need to know about this new front office.

