Mercurial Ex-Jets RB Calls out Boxing Sensation Jake Paul: ‘Fight Me’

Over the weekend we saw one former New York Jets running back enter the boxing ring and before too long we could see another.

Longtime NFL veteran Frank Gore laced up the gloves and faced a former NBA star in Deron Williams. Unfortunately, Gore lost the match and his appearance in the ring will live forever on the internet after the debut of this brand new meme:

Later on, that night in the main event YouTube sensation Jake Paul continued his perfect professional boxing career taking out a decorated former UFC champion in Tyron Woodley.

That improved Paul’s record to an impressive 5-0 over several high-profile names from Nate Robinson to Ben Askren to Woodley (twice).

.@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY 😳 He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten 💥#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/kxr4rG0SNB — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

Now a new potential fight with a former Jets big-ticket-free agent could be on the horizon.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Calling out a Viral Star





Play



The Big Interview: Le'Veon Bell New Jets running back Le'Veon Bell sat down with Jenny Vrentas of the MMQB for an exclusive interview about why he picked the Jets, what went wrong in Pittsburgh, and finding happiness. To read the full exclusive interview, visit SI.com: go.si.com/mTnH9si. To watch more episodes of The Big Interview, sign up for a free seven-day… 2019-03-20T13:52:52Z

After the latest spectacular knockout, ex-Jets running back Le’Veon Bell not only wasn’t impressed, but he wants a piece of the action.

He initially tweeted out, “Jake Paul fight me, stop trying to fight people who can’t box.”

He followed that up with a string of tweets adding some context.

“I’m tired of watching him out-box people who don’t even want to box. If he wants a boxing match, a real one, he’d fight me, period. Stop fighting small dudes who can’t box.”

After the initial buzz of his tweet, Bell said that Paul probably won’t fight me because “I’m 29, I’m actually his size, have an athletic background, and been boxing just as long as he has.”

More Le'Veon Bell boxing. (A football game might break out during a fight Week 1 up in Orchard Park.)pic.twitter.com/Ez6xpk7Age — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) August 11, 2020

Paul is only 24 years of age and has been boxing since 2018. While Bell hasn’t been involved in any boxing matches, he has trained in the offseason over the years with boxing-inspired workouts.

After being called out by Bell, Paul decided to take to social media to respond:

“Hey Tyron Woodley, this clown is saying you can’t box. How about you show him as part of the next MVP event? Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens!”

Aye @TWooodley this clown saying you can’t box. How about you show him as part of the next MVP event? Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens !! https://t.co/upqpKwWay0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 19, 2021

Bell infamously joined the Ravens in September and spent two months with the team before unceremoniously being released.

After being considered among the best running backs in the NFL and signing a massive $52.5 million contract, the veteran stud has flamed out.

In just 17 career games with Gang Green Bell totaled 264 carries for 863 yards and three touchdowns.

Another Potential Match Opens Up





Play



Ex-YouTuber Jake Paul serious about prizefighting Love him or hate him, boxing fans better get used to YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul #News #Reuters #JakePaul #boxing Subscribe: smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe Reuters brings you the latest business, finance and breaking news video from around the globe. Our reputation for accuracy and impartiality is unparalleled. Get the latest news on: reuters.com/ Follow Reuters on Facebook: facebook.com/Reuters Follow… 2021-12-15T01:33:39Z

On social media Paul has shown little to no interest in pursuing a potential fight with Bell, however, he did try to instigate a match between Woodley and the ex-Jets running back.

That sly comment sparked a social media feud between the two sports athletes:

Cause i made one mistake you think it's sweet? Don't get it fucked up homeboy https://t.co/kaRtVzn4Xy — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) December 19, 2021

Bell suggested that Woodley made more than just one mistake (dropping his left hand and eating a knockout blow from Paul) but just happened to get caught with his hand in the cookie jar.

you made more than just one mistake…he just slept you for that last mistake you made https://t.co/rH5WrKB7oW — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 20, 2021

That led Woodley to call out Bell for “clout chasing” as he tries to find five more seconds of fame with his NFL career fledgling.

So you coat tailing. I get it. See a person courageous enough to go into battle, and use that to try to throw your name in there for a bag. Without making that walk. That's defined as clout chasing. Surprising from you https://t.co/xjZJdUOCdT — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) December 20, 2021

To which Bell responded that any revenue that would be generated from a celebrity boxing match would be donated to charity, “every single dollar!”

any revenue I would make for the fight I would donate to charity…every single dollar! since ppl who can’t box like YOU think i’m in it for money…lol it’s not about money, it’s about me doin what you couldn’t do … I don’t need to pocket a dime, I already got “a bag” .. 😉 https://t.co/fDuU4vtZDH — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 20, 2021

Bell did a drop the mic moment at the end of his tweet suggesting he already got the bag, pointing no doubt to his $45 million in career earnings, per Spotrac.

While on the other side of the coin, Woodley has career earnings of just under $5 million, per the Sports Daily.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: NFL Analyst Makes Eye-Opening Justin Fields-Jets Statement