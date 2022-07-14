The New York Jets found an absolute gem in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Somehow Elijah Moore fell to the No. 34 overall pick and Gang Green wasted little time turning that card in.

Now heading into 2022 a lot of people are buzzing about his potential. Although something else the fans are buzzing about is who Moore was working out with recently.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Very Interesting

Play

Jets' Zach Wilson breaks silence on mama drama, inside access to passing camp Boy Green hops on LIVE to go behind the scenes on Zach Wilson's passing camp he hosted with his teammates + why he handled the drama the right way + answering your live questions/comments! Make sure you like the video, hit subscribe, & of course check out the official Boy Green merch store: my-store-11201970.creator-spring.com/ 2022-07-14T11:37:29Z

A lot of eyebrows were raised this week when fans checked out Moore’s Instagram story.

He re-posted a 10-second clip from Gold Feet Global that featured Moore and Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy working out and running routes together this offseason.

Jets fans started to speculate whether or not this could mean something more than just a workout hinting at a possible future trade acquisition of the Broncos’ former first-round pick.

As sexy as that would be on top of the receivers the Jets already have, you don’t have to read that far into this workout.

Moore and Jeudy actually grew up together in Florida. They lived 34 minutes apart from Deerfield Beach to Sunrise.

They remain in touch and have tried to help each other improve their respective games over the years.

The Key to Success

Play

Video Video related to jets wr elijah moore goes viral for workout with star talent [watch] 2022-07-14T15:43:49-04:00

The 22-year-old second-year stud is on a path to stardom according to analysts across the league, but there is one key to unlocking that ceiling.

Moore has to stay healthy. He missed six games last season and was bookended on both sides by some troublesome lower body injuries.

The former Ole Miss star got hurt and missed the entire preseason and then missed the final five games of 2021.

Although when healthy Moore showed he could play with the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Does this look like a WR ready to EXPLODE in year two?@e_moore03 | @nyjets via @nfl pic.twitter.com/SGH8U1FJ04 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 14, 2022

Over a five-week period from November 4 through December 5, Moore had five touchdowns (tied for the NFL lead over that span) and registered 459 receiving yards (fifth best in the NFL over that span).

Jets are putting star rookie WR Elijah Moore on IR. They got something special in him. pic.twitter.com/mwYxnEkzEb — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 11, 2021

Moore isn’t as big as some of the other receivers in the league standing in at just 5-foot-10 and weighing 178 pounds which have caused some people to question his ceiling in the pros.

However, he showed last season that the size questions are overrated.

Ball n vibezzz 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/pjBa1NNXkt — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) July 14, 2022

There are a lot of things working in Moore’s favor heading into 2022.

It’ll be the second year in the Mike LaFleur system which should only help. Throughout the offseason, he has gotten extra work in with his quarterback Zach Wilson so the chemistry has only gotten better.

Plus the Jets invested some significant resources into every level of the offense on the offensive line, at running back, in the tight end room, and of course at wide receiver.

With so much talent at their disposal, an opposing defense won’t be able to hone in on Moore, regardless of how good he is. This all sets up for a massive Moore breakout and if that comes to fruition we’ll be speaking about him in a much different light in 2023.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Zach Wilson’s Mom Trolls Internet Over Jets Dating Drama