Jets Add 2 Prospects, Sign Several to Practice Squad as Waivers Clear

If you thought August 31, 2021, was a roller coaster ride, September 1 might be even wilder — especially if you’re the New York Jets.

General manager Joe Douglas proved this roster was not complete on Wednesday as official waiver claims were finally announced per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The Jets appeared on this list four times, as they gained two players and officially lost two of their roster cuts from August 31. They also signed several prospects to the practice squad. We break it all down below.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Jets Claim Quincy Williams & Tim Ward

My partner Boy Green had the call yesterday, and what a call it was. The first waiver claim by New York was linebacker Quincy Williams, brother of Jets’ star Quinnen Williams.

The former Jacksonville Jaguar is a 4-3 outside linebacker that was a decent run defender in 2020 according to Pro Football Focus. He had his best grade in this department with a 65.8 but otherwise, he’s a work in progress.

A third-round pick in 2019, Quincy Williams started eight games for the Jags his rookie year and appeared in seven during 2020. He has 59 career tackles and one fumble forced, with some experience on special teams.

Saleh says Quincy Williams is “extremely fast and violent.” Also how I’d describe @RichCimini — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 1, 2021

Tim Ward is a defensive end from the Kansas City Chiefs that started as an undrafted prospect in 2020. He had one sack and five tackles in the only game he played in his rookie campaign, an impressive stat line for a single contest.

This preseason, Ward had three sacks and two forced fumbles according to PFF, with a pass-rush grade of 78.6 and a run defense grade of 63.6. He’s an upside edge rusher waived by one of the best rosters in football.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Jets Sign Several Fan Favorites to Practice Squad

Defensive back Elijah Campbell and offensive lineman Corey Levin were the only two Jets players that were claimed on September 1. These two are no longer with the franchise.

On the bright side, many Gang Green prospects went unclaimed, with the headliners being tight end Kenny Yeboah and wide receiver Vyncint Smith. Here is the full list of unclaimed Jets players that could return via the practice squad (some of which already have).

Kenny Yeboah went unclaimed #Jets fans… also unclaimed, Lamar Jackson, Lawrence Cager, Josh Adams, JT Hassell, Hamilcar Rashed, Vyncint Smith, Noah Dawkins, Milo Eifler, Grant Hermanns among others. some vets still available to return: Blair, JJ, Griff, Neasman, Smart, Valoaga — Mike Obermuller (@obermuller_nyj) September 1, 2021

Yeboah (TE), Smith (WR), Lawrence Cager (WR), Lamar Jackson (CB), Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (DE), Josh Adams (RB), J.T. Hassell (S), Noah Dawkins (LB), James Morgan (QB), Camilo Eifler (LB), Grant Hermanns (OT), Ronald Blair (DE), Sharrod Neasman (S), Tanzel Smart (DT), Jeremiah Valoaga (DE), Ryan Griffin (TE), Josh Johnson (QB), David Moore (G), Isaiah Williams (G), Daniel Brown (TE), Aaron Adeoye (DE), D.J. Montgomery (WR), Jimmy Murray (C/G) and Del’Shawn Phillips (LB) all went unclaimed.

The first that was signed to the practice squad was veteran defensive tackle Smart, per uStadium, a solid contributor in training camp that was beaten out by Nathan Shepherd and Jonathan Marshall.

Source: #Jets are signing DT Tanzel Smart to the practice squad. — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 1, 2021

Next was the man in the cover photo, Smith, per Connor Hughes. The burner of a wide-out has a unique skill set, but struggles with consistency.

The Jets are signing Vyncint Smith to their practice squad, per source — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 1, 2021

The popular rookie tight end also secured a spot on the practice squad, to the cheers of many anxious fans. Yeboah had a stellar performance in preseason week three after a quiet camp.

The #Jets signed Kenny Yeboah to their practice squad, per source — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 1, 2021

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson is also signing to the practice squad per Mike Mitchell, the reporter who had the inside scoop on his initial release.

Per sources, The #Jets are signing QB Josh Johnson to their practice squad. https://t.co/9lRrOD6Tt1 — Mike Mitchell (@ByMikeMitchell) September 1, 2021

Popular running back Adams was the next to be announced by Hughes yet again.

Josh Adams is headed back to the #Jets practice squad, per source. #NYJ keep another talented player. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 1, 2021

One more previously cut Gang Green player was spotted in practice, defensive end Blair. This should come as no surprise, as Blair signed with the Jets to remain with Robert Saleh. He will do so on the practice squad per Al Iannazzone.

Also Kenny Yeboah, Tanzel Smart and Ronnie Blair https://t.co/GYduFP0m7F — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) September 1, 2021

And a couple of more Jets that were cut at practice today, safety Neasman and wide receiver Montgomery, per Rich Cimini.

Practice squad guys at practice: Josh Adams. Kenny Yeboah, DJ Montgomery, Sharrod Neasman and Vyncint Smith. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 1, 2021

A big rookie edge rusher looks to be returning to the Green & White as well, the UDFA Rashed out of Oregon State, per DJ Bien-Aime.

Jets resigned Hamilcar Rashad to their practice squad per source. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) September 1, 2021

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, MORE PRACTICE SQUAD NEWS TO COME.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Initial Depth Chart Revealed, Expected Changes on Horizon

