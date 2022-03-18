Former Jets Weapon Signs Multi-Year Deal With AFC Rival: Report

The New York Jets haven’t had this player on their roster in a hot minute, but they’re about to be painfully reminded of how talented he is.

Ty Montgomery signed a two-year deal with a maximum value of $4 million to join the New England Patriots in free agency. NFL Insider Josina Anderson was the first to share the news on social media.

I'm told RB Ty Montgomery is agreeing to a 2-year deal worth up to $4M with the #Patriots, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 17, 2022

The 29-year-old do it all offensive weapon is headed towards his fifth different team in five years. He started off his career as the No. 94 overall pick in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers.

That four-year stint ended up being the largest amount of time he spent with any one NFL team. The other teams he spent time with include the Baltimore Ravens, Jets, New Orleans Saints, and coming up in 2022 is the Patriots.

With Gang Green in 2019, he played the most games in a single season of his entire career (16) but things never fully materialized in the Adam Gase offense.

Montgomery started his collegiate career as a wide receiver and return specialist but eventually picked up an additional role as a part-time running back.

That versatility should be a natural fit with the Patriots who love players that have multiple feathers in their cap. The Jets have been burned before with former gadget players jumping sides and having success.

The most prominent one that jumps to mind is Danny Woodhead. He spent the first three years of his career with the Jets but was cut heading into year No. 4 and the Patriots gladly scooped him up.

He was a dynamic versatile weapon that the Patriots enjoyed using against the Jets. Now they have a chance to repeat history with Montgomery.

Speaking of offense, the Jets have done a solid job in free agency bringing some new toys in (CJ Uzomah, Tyler Conklin) and bringing some familiar names back like Braxton Berrios.

Despite these upgrades, which are all nice, there is still a lot more work to be done.

The Jets still have several pending wide receiver free agents like Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole.

Crowder is likely gone and is set to join a top contender. While there is a solid chance Cole could return on a similar deal that he signed in 2021.

Man I appreciate that. Much love brother! I’m fired up about it we’re gonna ball💚 @cj_uzomah https://t.co/mGP1G6b2nd — Tyler Conklin (@T_Conk1) March 17, 2022

Regardless the Jets need to fill out the rest of the wide receiver depth chart.

There is a lot of smoke that suggests the Jets will add at least one, if not multiple, wide receivers in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft. With all of the moves, they have made so far in free agency, a wideout at the No. 10 overall pick is a very real possibility.

That would add some necessary star power, but they still need reliable depth.

The Jets know better than anyone that injuries routinely occur and they need to be prepared for it. Zach Wilson can’t have a bunch of underwhelming options floating out there in an all-important second professional season in the NFL.

He requires reliable targets that once they get the ball in their hands they can go make plays. Fortunately there is a bevy of choices that will come relatively cheap at this stage of the free agency process.

