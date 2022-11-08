Jets Starter Backs Potential Sheldon Rankins Replacement

The day after their Week 9 outing on November 7, the New York Jets revealed that defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins suffered a dislocated elbow.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that it would be a four-to-six-week timetable, meaning the Jets will have to either find a replacement or promote one from within. Ex-NYJ defensive lineman and CBS Sports analyst Leger Douzable had a suggestion that could serve as a short-term fix — preseason fan favorite Tanzel Smart.

“Would love to see Tanzel Smart elevated for his pass rush ability inside,” voiced Douzable on Twitter, and his thought caught the attention of a current NYJ starter.

John Franklin-Myers Supports Tanzel Smart Promotion

The response was simple, but there’s some history behind it. “No lie!” wrote John Franklin-Myers, who has ironically become the popular fan theory for how to best replace Rankins.

“JFM” once called Smart “one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen in my life,” back in the summer of 2021. The pair played together in Los Angeles before moving to New York, sharing a tight bond off the field.

Head coach Robert Saleh has always echoed Franklin-Myers in highlighting Smart as a staff favorite that they would love to keep within the organization. So far, they have, being that the veteran defensive tackle has agreed to return on a practice squad deal both seasons since Saleh has taken over.

Smart outplayed fellow D-tackles like Nathan Shepherd and Solomon Thomas during the preseason but his low-cost contract and lesser-known background might have kept him off the roster. You see, the Jets have more invested in Shepherd and Thomas, who were also higher NFL draft picks than the former sixth-rounder.

They would serve as the immediate next men up, and after that, second-year prospect Jonathan Marshall would probably have a leg up on Smart for a practice squad promotion. As you can see, it’s unlikely that the Jets choose Smart to fill in for Rankins, although his hype man makes a lot more sense.

Jets Should Finally Commit to JFM at D-Tackle

Before the preseason, Jets fans urged the coaching staff to move Franklin-Myers inside more often, as a first-team defensive tackle. That was when observers were less sure of Rankins, who did end up redeeming himself in 2022 before the injury.

Saleh and his staff love athletic disruptors at the D-tackle position and JFM certainly appears to fit the mold — so what gives?

The Jets have used Franklin-Myers inside in passing situations but they seemed less comfortable losing his edge presence on early downs toward the start of the year. Of course, that was before the emergence of Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson II, Micheal Clemons, and even Vinny Curry who has proven he can still play after a campaign that was lost to a health condition.

Gang Green is so deep at defensive end right now that they traded 2022 free-agent acquisition Jacob Martin just to free up some space. If JFM was still needed on the edge, that’s no longer the case.

Sure, you could sign some journeyman or promote a less-proven player like Marshall or Smart, or the Jets can continue to trust in their young talent like they’ve done all season. It’s time to let the pups grow into dogs. Move JFM inside full-time and start Johnson or Clemons at D-end because of their ability against the run. Then use Huff as the primary pass rusher.

On the other side, you can still spell Carl Lawson with Curry and feel comfortable about a five-man rotation on the edge. If the Jets choose this plan, fans won’t have to worry about Thomas or Shepherd sliding into a starting role while Rankins is sidelined.