Jets Predicted to Trade up to Grab ‘Massive Human Being’

The New York Jets might be out of range to select the top offensive tackle on the board in April’s draft. One way to fix that would be to trade up in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

On the “NFL Stock Exchange Podcast” that is exactly what the two co-hosts, Connor Rogers and Trevor Sikkema, proposed during a three-round mock draft.

Atlanta Falcons receive: a 2024 first-rounder (No. 10 overall) and a 2025 second-rounder

New York Jets receive: a 2024 first-rounder (No. 8 overall)

JUICY post #NFLCombine 3-round mock draft including a HUGE #Jets move: 🚨 TRADE 🚨 #Falcons ship No. 8 overall in exchange for No. 10 overall & a 2025 2nd rounder. NYJ moves up for Notre Dame OL Joe Alt@ConnorJRogers explained that, ‘you aren’t jumping the #Bears for Alt,… pic.twitter.com/entYQpHSeV — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 5, 2024

In this proposed scenario, the Jets would be moving up in the draft to select Joe Alt out of Notre Dame. He is widely considered the top offensive tackle available in the upcoming NFL draft.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid said on X previously Twitter that Alt is “Easily one of the most impressive players that I saw up close last season. Massive human being.” Reid said he officially came in at 6-foot-8 and weighed 321 pounds.

Jets’ Thought Process Behind Potential Trade up in Draft

Connor Rogers explained on the show that he doesn’t see “any way” that Alt just falls to the Jets at No. 10.

Trevor Sikkema jumped in and said if Alt makes it to pick No. 8 and the Falcons are taking trade calls, “the Jets should absolutely do the trade.”

The complicating factor in any trade scenario is the lack of draft assets the Jets possess. As things currently stand New York only has five picks in this class. They could still receive three projected compensatory picks but those are all expected in the seventh round.

Gang Green doesn’t own a second-rounder because of the Aaron Rodgers trade with the Green Bay Packers. If the Jets are going to make a serious move up the board they might have to dip their toes into some 2025 draft capital.

Rogers explained that the key for the Jets is “jumping the market” to acquire Alt. He said if the Jets don’t move up from No. 10 then someone else likely will.

The Likelihood of a Jets Trade-up in Round 1?

Jets team reporter Eric Allen asked Brian Costello of the New York Post if a trade up or a trade down is more likely for the Jets in 2024.

“I think move up because of where they are at. This is win-or-go-home for Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh. I mean Woody Johnson made that clear at NFL Honors. They have to win this year. If there is an [offensive] tackle that they love more than the other guys and they are not willing to let whoever fall. Move up to [pick] seven and go get him,” Costello said.

I asked Sikkema on “Boy Green Daily” how realistic is Alt falling within range for a potential Jets trade-up. He admitted that the chances are a lot higher this week than they were last week.

Alt revealed at the NFL Combine that he had a “great visit” with the Jets in Indianapolis. If he was selected by the green and white he would be the plug and play starter at left tackle.